Tensions have erupted at Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College in Kolkata as students clashed with the administration over the organisation of Saraswati Puja. The situation escalated to such an extent that a group of angry students locked the principal’s room on Tuesday. The dispute centres on the involvement of alumni in the religious event, which is being opposed by the current students.

The principal of the college says that former students can attend the puja, but the current students oppose it, alleging potential threats and harassment.

The main opposition of students is to the involvement of former student and Trinamool Chhatra Parishad leader Dawood Aman Mullah in the puja committee, saying that he has been harassing and threatening others. Students say that all the major responsibilities for the Puja have been given to the ex-students, while the current students have not been included in the organising committee.

The protest erupted on 20 January, when a section of students took the drastic step of locking Principal Sunanda Goenka’s office, demanding that no alumni be involved in the puja. They claimed that the principal was refusing to listen to their concerns and was intent on preventing the event from proceeding without external interference.

The students also accused the principal of being under-qualified and illegally appointed. On the locked door, they pasted posters saying, “Illegally appointed under qualified principal. You are not allowed….. Resign immediately.”

A student said that the principal “does not want to listen to us at all,” alleging that she would not permit the puja to be held as per the wishes of the students. Another student accused the alumni of attempting to control the puja funds, suggesting their primary aim was financial gain rather than participation in the Puja.

The students further said that they are facing threats from the former students, including Dawood Mullah. As a result of the situation, the preparations for the Puja, which is to be held on 23rd January, has come to a standstill.

Principal Goenka has denied the allegations, saying that the Puja committee has been formed legally and that all students would be treated equally. She said that alumni wishing to attend could do so, insisting there was “no obstacle to the puja” and that everything would proceed according to the law. Trinamool Congress has come in support of the Principal. Its leader, Kunal Ghosh, dismissed the unrest as mere “rumours,” saying that the puja would go ahead smoothly.

This is not the first time the Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College has faced obstructions related to Saraswati Puja. Last year, in February 2025, a similar controversy arose when outsiders, allegedly led by local Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad leader Mohammed Shabbir Ali, threatened students to halt the celebrations. He even issued rape and murder threats against female students.

The students had approached the Calcutta High Court, which had ordered an armed police presence, the removal of an illegal pandal, and video recording of the event to ensure safety. The Puja was held in the presence of a team of Kolkata Police.