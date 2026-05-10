Lucknow: BJP’s youth wing leader Chetan Tiwari shot in busy street, victim sustained serious injuries, police arrest accused

In an alarming incident, a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader was shot at by a man on Saturday night (9th May) in the Mehndiganj area under Bazarkhala police station in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Chetan Tiwari, a resident of Mehndiganj who runs a photography studio in the Bazarkhala area.

The attack on Tiwari was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, showing the assailant firing two shots at Tiwari and fleeing the spot after locals gathered. Tiwari fell on the ground after being shot and sustained a gunshot injury near the hip joint. He was rushed to the Trauma Centre, where he is receiving treatment.

Deputy commissioner of police (west zone) Kamlesh Dixit said that the accused was identified and nabbed after the examination of the CCTV footage. The accused has been identified as 25‑year‑old Vaibhav Bajpai, also a resident of the same area and allegedly linked to the BJYM. “Based on CCTV footage and local inputs, the accused has been detained and is being questioned to ascertain the motive,” the DCP said.

According to police, the attack was linked to a dispute between the accused and the victim over the installation of political hoardings in the area. The weapon used by the accused was found to be illegal and was seized. BJYM workers and locals have demanded strict action against the accused. The police force has been deployed in the area to maintain order.





