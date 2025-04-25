Medha Patkar arrested in 24-year-old defamation case filed by Delhi LG VK Saxena

A day after a Delhi Court on Wednesday (24th April) issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against controversial activist Medha Patkar, she has been arrested by Delhi Police. Delhi Police arrested the controversial activist Medha Patkar on Friday, April 25. The arrest is related to a 24-year-old defamation case filed by the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena.

Back in 2000, Medha Patkar has called the current Delhi LG a “coward” and alleged that he was involved in hawala transactions. She didn’t provide any proof to back her claims against Saxena.

After a long legal case, last year in May, a magistrate court noted that Patkar’s remarks against Saxena were defamatory in nature and convicted the activist, sentencing her to three months in jail. The court further ordered her to pay Rs 10 lakh in compensation to the complainant.

Patkar was then granted bail in July, 2024, because of her old age and worsening health.