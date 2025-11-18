A new case of misconduct with an ASI team has emerged at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. On Monday (17 November 2025), during a routine inspection, two individuals allegedly tried to stop ASI officials from doing their work and attempted to intimidate them. Police have arrested both accused.

बोला था न

सिंघम के घर देर है अंधेर नहीं ?



संभल “जामा मस्जिद” के इंतजामिया

कमेटी के 'हाफिज' और 'काशिद' गिरफ्तार?



ASI को मस्जिद में जाने पर रोकने

और दंगे कराने की साज़िश के हैं आरोप



Well Done सिंघम @Krishan_IPS ✊

According to information received, the ASI team had arrived for a survey related to the mosque’s conservation and cleaning. At that time, two men, identified as Hafiz and Qasim, prevented the team from entering the main dome and obstructed official work.

Based on the ASI’s complaint, police have registered a case against both under serious charges. Police officials said the ASI team will be given full protection and no one will be allowed to interfere in government work.

Following the incident, security around the mosque has been tightened to prevent any rise in tension. Last November too, a major clash had erupted during a survey at the same mosque, involving stone-pelting, violence, and three deaths. Due to that previous incident, the atmosphere remains sensitive this time as well.