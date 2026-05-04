In West Bengal, the BJP is heading towards a historic victory. In the Panihati seat, the party fielded Ratna Debnath against TMC’s Tirthankar Ghosh. Debnath is the mother of the RG Kar rape-murder victim. She is currently leading by a margin of 20463 against the TMC candidate. So far, 8 out of 13 rounds of voting have been completed. Ratna Debnath has secured 56167 votes so far.

In March this year, Ratna Debnath, the mother of the RG Kar rape-murder victim, spoke to the media and expressed her desire to contest the upcoming West Bengal Vidhan Sabha election on a BJP ticket. Debnath’s chagrin stemmed from the TMC government’s failure to secure justice for her daughter. She had said that “women’s safety and security, and the well-being of people, are greatly compromised here in Bengal.”

Ratna Debnath had vowed to uproot Trinamool Congress from West Bengal. After over a month, Debnath is witnessing the fulfilment of her vow as she is set to win from Panihati and her party, the BJP, is heading towards a thumping victory in the state.

It must be recalled that in August 2024, a junior doctor was brutally raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The accused, Sanjay Roy, was later sentenced to life for rape and murder.