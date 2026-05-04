West Bengal election: Mother of RG Kar rape-murder victim Ratna Debnath leads by a huge margin against TMC, all set to win Panihati seat

West Bengal election: Mother of RG Kar rape victim Ratna Debnath leads by large margin against TMC, all set to win Panihati seat
Ratna Debnath had vowed to uproot Trinamool Congress from West Bengal and now that vow is getting fulfilled. (File images)

In West Bengal, the BJP is heading towards a historic victory. In the Panihati seat, the party fielded Ratna Debnath against TMC’s Tirthankar Ghosh. Debnath is the mother of the RG Kar rape-murder victim. She is currently leading by a margin of 20463 against the TMC candidate. So far, 8 out of 13 rounds of voting have been completed. Ratna Debnath has secured 56167 votes so far.

In March this year, Ratna Debnath, the mother of the RG Kar rape-murder victim, spoke to the media and expressed her desire to contest the upcoming West Bengal Vidhan Sabha election on a BJP ticket.  Debnath’s chagrin stemmed from the TMC government’s failure to secure justice for her daughter. She had said that  “women’s safety and security, and the well-being of people, are greatly compromised here in Bengal.”

Ratna Debnath had vowed to uproot Trinamool Congress from West Bengal. After over a month, Debnath is witnessing the fulfilment of her vow as she is set to win from Panihati and her party, the BJP, is heading towards a thumping victory in the state.

It must be recalled that in August 2024, a junior doctor was brutally raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The accused, Sanjay Roy, was later sentenced to life for rape and murder.

Written by OpIndia Staff
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