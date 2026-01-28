Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar has threatened to pursue legal action against Maharashtra’s Water Resources Minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan for failure to mention Dr. B.R. Ambedkar during his Republic Day address on January 26, 2026. Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of B.R. Ambedkar, alleged that not mentioning the name amounts to an atrocity crime under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and therefore, a case should be registered under the draconian law.

The controversy erupted at a government flag-hoisting ceremony in Nashik’s Police Parade Ground, where Mahajan, as the Guardian Minister for the district, delivered a speech. After the speech, a female forest department employee named Madhavi Jadhav objected to the fact that the minister didn’t mention the name of B.R. Ambedkar in his speech.

Meet Female Police Officer Madhavi Jadhav from Nashik in Maharashtra who got angry and started shouting at Cabinet Minister @girishdmahajan for not mentioning the name of Ambedkar in his speech after hosting the National Flag. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/fYC73ia4lG — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) January 26, 2026

In a viral video, Jadhav questioned why the names of figures not directly linked to the Constitution and democracy were mentioned, while the key architect of the Constitution of the Republic was ignored. She reportedly said she was willing to face disciplinary action but would not allow Babasaheb’s name to be erased. Others present at the spot also supported her on the matter.

After the matter triggered outrage, Mahajan apologised, describing the omission as an “unintentional mistake” and an oversight. He stated that he always praises Dr. Ambedkar in his speeches and expressed regret for the lapse.

However, the apology failed to quell the backlash. The episode sparked widespread criticism on social media and protests by Ambedkarite organisations across. Opposition leaders also joined, with Congress leaders including Mumbai MP Varsha Gaikwad and Legislative Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar accusing the BJP of displaying an “anti-Maharashtra” and “casteist” mindset.

Prakash Ambedkar spoke directly with Jadhav over the phone to express support and praise her courage. In statements reported in the media, he described Mahajan’s actions as a “grave crime” and argued that omitting the Constitution-maker’s name on Republic Day amounts to an offence under the SC/ST Atrocity Act.

Ambedkar demanded that police immediately register an FIR against Mahajan. The VBA’s Nashik West Committee has already approached authorities to file the complaint. Ambedkar warned that if the police refused to register the case, he would personally prepare the legal draft and approach the courts to compel action.

He further said that if the minister’s speech was prepared by someone else, action should also be taken against that person. He also remarked that if the omission was unintentional, then removing Mahajan from his ministerial post could also be done “unintentionally.”