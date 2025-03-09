Pune: Drunk ‘rich brat’ stops BMW car in the middle of the road, urinates at a junction in full public view, arrested

On Sunday (9th March), the Pune police arrested a 25-year-old youth named Gaurav Ahuja for urinating in full public glare while stopping his BMW car at a junction.

According to reports, he was apprehended from Karad and brought back to Pune. The accused was arrested following a medical examination.

In a video that went viral on social media, Ahuja was seen urinating on the side of the road after getting out of his luxurious car at Shahsri Nagar Junction in Yerwada.

At that time, his friend Bhagyesh Prakash Oswal (22) was sitting in the car with a liquor bottle. The duo drove away from the scene after locals objected to their actions.

Ahuja released a video on Saturday (8th March) night, apologising for his actions. He and his friend were booked under BNS Sections 79,

270, 281, 285 and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The cops also questioned the accused’s father, Manoj Ahuja. Interestingly, Gaurav Ahuja was previously arrested in 2021 as a ‘bookie’ in a high-profile betting case involving a gangster named Sachin Pote.