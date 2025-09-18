Rahul Gandhi claims he has moles in Election Commission helping him uncovering alleged “vote fraud”

As Rahul Gandhi continues his attack against the Election Commission of India accusing it of ‘vote chori’ to benefit BJP, the Congress leader on Thursday claimed that there are moles in CEC who is giving him inside information. Gandhi claimed that he is “getting help” from people who are working at the ECI in uncovering alleged “vote fraud” in the country.

At a press conference in Congress headquarters in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said, “We have started getting help from inside the Election Commission. I am making it clear that we are now getting information from inside the Election Commission, this was not happening before, but now we are getting information from inside Election Commission, and this is not going to stop. India’s people will not accept this. Once the youth comes to know that vote chori is happening then their power will come.”

He also claimed that at least 6,000 votes have been deleted in the Aland Assembly constituency segment in Karnataka. Notably, this constituency was won by Congress candidate Bhojaraj in the 2023 assembly elections, defeating the BJP candidate by over 10,000 votes.

In the press conference, Gandhi further claimed that voters from Dalit, OBC and minority communities were being systematically targeted for deletion through a “centralised software-based mechanism”.