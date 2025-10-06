On 5th October, a devastating fire at Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital’s trauma centre ICU claimed eight lives. The fire broke out around 11:20 PM in the neuro ICU ward’s storeroom. As there were papers, medical equipment, and other materials kept, the fire spread quickly. Officials suspect a short circuit as the cause.

At the time of the incident, there were 11 patients admitted in the affected ICU. In the adjoining ward, there were 13 patients. According to the officials, by the time fire crews arrived, the entire floor was engulfed in thick smoke, making it impossible for the patients to breathe.

The timeline of the SMS fire tragedy

At around 11:30 PM, a patient’s attendant noticed a spark. By 11:45 PM, the fire spread, leading to panic in the hospital. By 11:50, the entire floor was engulfed in smoke, and patients started to suffocate. At around 12:00 AM, the fire brigade reached the spot and brought the fire under control by 12:20 AM. At around 1:00 AM, senior officials arrived at the scene. At 3:00 AM, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and senior leaders reached the hospital. At 3:30 AM, the administration confirmed the deaths of patients.

Panic and smoke engulfed the ICU

Speaking to the media, fire department personnel said that as soon as the alarm rang, they rushed to the hospital only to find the entire ward filled with smoke. A fire officer said, “There was no way to enter. We broke windowpanes from the opposite side and sprayed water jets inside.” The fire was completely doused in around one and a half hours. Patients were shifted outdoors with their beds and placed along the roadside.

Relatives claim negligence by hospital staff

Several attendants alleged that smoke was noticed nearly 20 minutes before the blaze. However, hospital staff ignored the warning. One of the relatives of a patient who came from Bharatpur said, “We saw smoke coming out and informed the staff, but no one cared. Plastic tubes started melting and falling. The ward boys ran away. We had to pull our patient out ourselves.”

Government response and probe ordered

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

The loss of lives due to a fire tragedy at a hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is deeply saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 6, 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said local authorities were taking all possible measures for patient safety and treatment.

जयपुर के सवाई मानसिंह अस्पताल में आग लगने की घटना दुःखद है। स्थानीय प्रशासन मरीजों की सुरक्षा, इलाज और प्रभावित लोगों की देखभाल के लिए हर संभव कदम उठा रहा है। जिन लोगों ने इस हादसे में अपनी जान गँवाईं हैं, मेरी संवेदनाएँ उनके परिजनों के साथ हैं। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 6, 2025

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma termed the incident “unfortunate” and assured full assistance to the victims’ families.

जयपुर के सवाई मानसिंह अस्पताल के ट्रॉमा सेंटर में आग लगने की घटना अत्यंत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है।



अस्पताल पहुंचकर चिकित्सकों एवं अधिकारियों से जानकारी ली और त्वरित राहत कार्य सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश दिए। मरीजों की सुरक्षा, इलाज और प्रभावित लोगों की देखभाल के लिए हर संभव कदम उठाए जा… — Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) October 6, 2025

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari expressed deep grief and cancelled her scheduled events in Chittorgarh and Pratapgarh.

जयपुर के सवाई मानसिंह अस्पताल में आग लगने की हृदयविदारक घटना में मरीजों की जनहानि का समाचार अत्यंत दु:खद और पीड़ादायक है।



ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें और शोक संतप्त परिजनों के प्रति अपनी गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करती हूं। प्रभु श्रीराम हादसे में घायल हुए… — Diya Kumari (@KumariDiya) October 6, 2025

A six-member committee has been formed to investigate the tragedy. The panel, chaired by Commissioner Iqbal Khan, will include senior officials from the hospital administration, PWD, and the municipal fire department.

Health minister assured strict action

State Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said that any negligence found during the probe would invite strict action.

जयपुर के सवाई मानसिंह अस्पताल के ट्रॉमा सेंटर में आग लगने की घटना अत्यंत दुःखद और हृदय को व्यथित करने वाली है। प्रभावित परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएँ हैं।



खींवसर से जयपुर के मार्ग में हूँ — माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री भजनलाल शर्मा जी के निर्देशानुसार घटना की जांच के आदेश… — Gajendra Singh Khimsar (@GajendraKhimsar) October 6, 2025

“This incident is extremely tragic and distressing. If any level of carelessness is proven, action will be ensured,” he wrote on X.