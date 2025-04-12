OpIndia is hiring! click to know more
Saturday, April 12, 2025

Murshidabad: Hindu couple breaks down in tears after Muslim mob destroys their shop, loot belongings in the garb of ‘protests’ against Waqf law

On Friday (11th April), Muslim mobs attacked a shop run by a Hindu couple and decimated it completely in the garb of protests against the Waqf Amendment Act.

The incident occurred in Samserganj in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal. The Hindu couple lost their livelihood and an established source of income.

While breaking down in tears, the owner of the shop said, “I had a sweet shop here.” He then pointed towards his now-destroyed ‘Subha Smriti Hotel’

“They took away all our belongings. including cash kept inside the shop…There is nothing left. How will we eat now?” the owner’s wife was heard saying.

In the meantime, the West Bengal police posted a tweet claiming that the situation in Samserganj was under control.

