A Special Court of NIA sentenced another terrorist linked to the Pakistan-based terror-outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Vikram Kumar alias Chota Usman, in the 2023 Bengaluru prison radicalisation case. The update was shared by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a press release issued on Saturday, 2nd May. With this, the total number of convictions in the case has gone up to eight.

According to the NIA Press Release, a special court sentenced Vikram Kumar to seven years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine under multiple provisions of the IPC, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Explosive Substances Act. He has also been fined Rs 30,000.

Special court has sentenced another key LeT operative, Vikram Kumar @ Chota Usman, to 7 years RI, with fine, in the 2023 Bengaluru prison radicalisation case. Total convictions in the case has gone up to 8. pic.twitter.com/cMfl0RIC7g — NIA India (@NIA_India) May 2, 2026

Investigations revealed that Vikram was radicalised while he was lodged in prison and was recruited by LeT operative T Naseer along with co-accused Junaid Ahmed. Even after his release, he remained in contact with them.

The probe further found that in May 2023, Vikram collected a “dead drop” of hand grenades and walkie-talkies from Ambala in Haryana and passed them on to another accused in Bengaluru. He was also involved in a larger conspiracy to help T Naseer escape during transit from prison to court. The NIA said Vikram was financially supported by Junaid and played a role in promoting terror activities in India.

Background of the case

The case has its roots in July 2023, when the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) seized arms, ammunition, grenades and communication devices from a group of accused planning terror attacks in the city. The case was later taken over by the NIA in October 2023, which uncovered a wider conspiracy.

As part of the investigation, it was found that the accused had been radicalising and recruiting vulnerable youth inside the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison to carry out terror activities linked to LeT.

Last month, on 22nd April, the NIA special court had already sentenced seven other accused, including mastermind and LeT terrorist T Naseer, who had hatched the radicalisation plot while being an undertrial in the Parapanna Agrahara Central Prisons in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blast case. The accused had pleaded guilty earlier this year. The NIA said they were part of a conspiracy to carry out attacks in Bengaluru as part of LeT’s anti-India agenda.

Court order and sentencing details

As per the court order, Vikram Kumar (Accused No. 9) has been given seven years of rigorous imprisonment under multiple sections, including criminal conspiracy (Section 120B IPC) and various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He was also sentenced under the Explosive Substances Act.

The court imposed separate fines under each section, with additional jail time for non-payment. However, all sentences will run concurrently. The period he has already spent in judicial custody will be adjusted against his total sentence.

The court also directed authorities to provide him with a copy of the order and issued a warrant of conviction. Meanwhile, judicial custody of other accused persons in the case has been extended till 22nd May, 2026.