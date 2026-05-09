TCS Nashik religious conversion case: AIMIM corporator who sheltered Nida Khan to face bulldozer action

In Maharashtra’s Nashik, the administration is set to bulldoze the allegedly illegal house of AIMIM corporator Mateen Patel, who is accused of sheltering Nida Khan, an accused in the TCS-linked religious conversion case. On Saturday (May 9, 2026), municipal officials pasted a notice outside Patel’s residence in Naregaon.

The notice clearly states that AIMIM corporator Mateen Patel must submit legal documents related to the construction of his house and shop within three days. If he fails to produce the required papers, the entire illegal structure will be demolished.

Nashik Police had arrested Nida Khan, accused of orchestrating the religious conversion of Hindu women, from Mateen Patel’s house two days ago. Nida had been absconding for several days. Police have also named AIMIM corporator Mateen Patel as an accused for allegedly providing shelter to her.

A probe ordered by BJP Mayor Sameer Rajurkar has reportedly found the corporator’s property to be prima facie illegal. Trouble may deepen further for Mateen Patel, as he had declared in his election affidavit that he owned no illegal constructions.

If the property is officially declared illegal, Patel could also lose his corporator post. Meanwhile, the area remains tense amid growing political and public uproar over the case.