TCS Nashik scandal: Nida Khan finally arrested after a month of absconding, police say custodial probe is necessary

TCS Nashik employee Nida Khan, one of the accused in the forced conversion and workplace harassment case, has been arrested by the police in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar late on Thursday, on May 7, 2026.

Suspended TCS employee Nida Khan, a key accused in the controversial sexual harassment case, has been arrested from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar after remaining absconding for nearly 25 days.#NidaKhan had been on the run since multiple cases linked to alleged sexual harassment,… pic.twitter.com/c1w8tDgPmS — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) May 7, 2026

Nida Khan has been absconding and evading arrest for over a month after multiple FIRs were filed against her. A joint team of Nashik SIT, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Crime Branch, and local police nabbed her following a court rejection of her anticipatory bail plea on grounds of pregnancy.

As per reports, Khan had been hiding for 4 days at a flat in Kaiser Colony, Naregaon, with family members. Surveillance on the flat had been underway for 2 days. Police took her to Nashik after obtaining transit remand from a JMFC judge.

The police have cited that custodial interrogation of Khan is necessary to examine the Malaysia and Malegaon links with Islamists, and examination of digital evidence in her role in the alleged systematic brainwashing that has been mentioned by the victims.

The case emerged in March 2026 when a Dalit woman employee of a TCS BPO unit in Nashik filed a complaint against Danish Sheikh, accusing him of rape on the pretext of marriage, sexual exploitation, harassment and forcing to convert to Islam. More women came forward soon, levelling serious allegations of workplace sexual harassment, molestation, abuse and insult to their Hindu faith by certain employees of the same BPO. Nine FIRs were filed in the matter and it was mentioned by the victims that their attempts to raise complaints with the BPO’s management were ignored by the HR and the concerned authorities.

Nashik Police’s SIT has now arrested several people, including Nida Khan. Earlier arrests included Danish Ejaz Sheikh (32), Tausif Bilal Attar (37), Raza Rafiq Memon (35), Shahrukh Husain Shaukat Qureshi (34), and a female operations manager. Police custody of several accused has been extended for further investigation.

TCS, after facing severe backlash for ignoring workplace harassment of women staff, suspended all nine accused and reiterated its zero-tolerance policy on workplace harassment.