Vote counting for the West Bengal Assembly elections began on Monday morning, 4th May, amid tight security arrangements across the state. Authorities have deployed heavy forces, especially in sensitive districts like Birbhum, to ensure that the process remains smooth and peaceful.

Three-tier security across Birbhum and other districts

In Birbhum district, Superintendent of Police Surya Pratap Yadav said that strong security measures are already in place. A total of 37 companies of security forces have been deployed across the district to maintain law and order, especially considering the tense post-poll environment.

The main counting centre in Birbhum has been set up at Saud Ramkrishna Silpa Vidyapith. Since early morning, party workers and counting agents from different political parties have been gathering outside the centre. Strict checking is being carried out before anyone is allowed to enter.

“A three-tier security arrangement is already in place at the counting centre, all our officers are on duty… People are being allowed inside only after checking. Three companies are deployed at each counting centre here,” SP Yadav said. He added, “In the whole district, a total of 37 companies were deployed in view of the post-poll situation… We hope that everything will be fine.”

#WATCH | Birbhum, West Bengal: The district police patrolling the entire area and paramilitary forces have been deployed outside the counting centre at Saudi Ramakrishna Shilpa Vidyapeeth in Birbhum district.



SP Surya Pratap Yadav says, "A three-tier security arrangement is… pic.twitter.com/4X1GSVjEIh — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

Similar arrangements have been made in other parts of the state as well. In Kolkata, Additional Commissioner of Police Ashesh Biswas said that authorities are fully prepared. “As per the ECI guidelines, we have done a proper three-layer security arrangement. We have a reserve force as well. If needed, we will use them,” he said.

In Siliguri, Police Commissioner Syed Waqar Raza also expressed confidence in a peaceful counting process. “Everything will be done peacefully. All things are in proper order. Frisking is being done here, and there is a three-tier security system, and we hope that everything goes fine,” he said.

#WATCH | Siliguri, West Bengal | On the counting of votes, Siliguri Commissioner of Police (CP) Syed Waqar Raza says, "Everything will be done peacefully. All things are in proper order. Frisking is being done here, and there is a 3-tier security system, and we hope that… pic.twitter.com/4fiRZU0kE8 — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

Counting begins, minor tensions reported

Counting for all 294 assembly constituencies began at 8 AM. However, the Election Commission has ordered re-polling in all booths of the Falta constituency after reports of alleged irregularities during voting.

Amid the counting process, a minor dispute was reported between polling agents of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A TMC polling agent alleged unequal treatment at the counting centre. “They are not allowing us to take files or pens inside, but the BJP polling agents are allowed to take them inside. Rules should be the same for everyone. We are the people of Mamata Banerjee. There is no bigger identity than this,” the agent said.

On the other hand, BJP representatives dismissed the claims and accused TMC agents of failing to follow the rules. “They are not carrying their ID cards,” a BJP polling agent said.

Exit polls have indicated a tight contest between the BJP and the ruling TMC. While some surveys have suggested an edge for the BJP, others predict that the TMC may still retain a strong position. Smaller parties are expected to have only a limited impact on the outcome.