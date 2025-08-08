West Bengal: TMC goons kick pregnant woman in the stomach for supporting BJP, victim hospitalised with critical injuries

On Thursday (7th August), goons belonging to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party kicked a pregnant woman and left her with critical injuries.

The incident occurred in Salmara village in Dinhata II Subdivision in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal.

According to reports, the pregnant woman is the daughter of a BJP worker in the village. Following the assault, the victim was rushed to the Cooch Behar Medical College Hospital.

The TMC goons were armed with lathis and bamboo sticks and launched an attack on the residence of BJP worker Jitendra Barman and kicked his pregnant daughter in the stomach.

As per the BJP president (Cooch Behar) Avijit Barman, the victims were attacked following a complaint against 42 TMC supporters including Udayan Guha.

TMC initially attempted to downplay the incident as a fallout of internal rivalry within the BJP. Later, it claimed that ‘locals’ beat up BJP workers for demanding Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Pregnant woman kicked in the stomach for supporting BJP 💔

An 8-month pregnant woman was brutally attacked in Cooch Behar’s Dinhata by TMC people.

Her only "crime"? 🙏 Believing in BJP!! pic.twitter.com/zSpgodma5X — BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) August 8, 2025

In a tweet, the West Bengal unit of the BJP posted, “Pregnant woman kicked in the stomach for supporting BJP. An 8-month pregnant woman was brutally attacked in Cooch Behar’s Dinhata by TMC people. Her only “crime”? Believing in BJP!!”