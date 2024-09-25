Urmila Matondkar and her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir are getting divorced

Former actress and politician Urmila Matondar is reported to have filed for divorce from her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir.

Mir is a Kashmiri Muslim and businessman whom she had married in February 2016. Mohsin is 10 years younger to her. Reports suggest the couple are separating on mutual terms and had filed for divorce in a Mumbai court four months ago.

Urmila had earlier joined Congress and contested 2019 Lok Sabha elections on the party ticket, but later she quit the party after losing. However, she was seen with Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra last year.

After joining Congress, Urmila had slammed ‘trolls’ for suggesting that her marriage was an example of ‘love jihad’ or that she had accepted Islam post marriage.