Two people went missing after a massive cloudburst occurred in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, in the wee hours of Tuesday (16th September). The cloudburst, triggered by torrential rains, led to roads, buildings and vehicles being washed away. Tamsa River was also inundated as a result of the heavy downfall and the cloudburst. A red alert was issued by the India Meteorological Department for Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal till 9 am.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Tamsa river in spate and Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple inundated as heavy rainfall lashes Dehradun.



Temple priest Acharya Bipin Joshi says, "The river started flowing heavily since 5 AM, the entire temple premises were submerged… This kind of situation had… pic.twitter.com/4E6PhKBM6K — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025

Teams of the NDRF, SDRF, and PWD rushed to the spot after the cloudburst to carry out rescue and relief works. District Magistrate Savin Bansal and Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kumkum Joshi also reached the ground to take stock of the situation. The DM directed the rescue teams to look for the two missing persons. All schools from Class 1 to 12 in Dehradun have been closed as per the DM’s order.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that he is in touch with the officials engaged in the rescue and relief operations in Dehradun and is closely monitoring the situation.

देहरादून के सहस्त्रधारा में देर रात हुई अतिवृष्टि से कुछ दुकानों को नुकसान पहुंचने की दुःखद सूचना प्राप्त हुई है। जिला प्रशासन, एसडीआरएफ, पुलिस मौके पर पहुंचकर राहत और बचाव कार्यों में जुटे हुए हैं।



इस सम्बन्ध में निरंतर स्थानीय प्रशासन से संपर्क में हूँ और स्वयं स्थिति की… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) September 16, 2025

Copious rainfall and frequent cloudbursts have ravaged the Himalayan states this monsoon. As per an official estimate, since April 2025, natural disasters in Uttarakhand have resulted in 85 deaths, 128 people getting injured, and 94 people missing.