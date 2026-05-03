Delhi: AC blast triggers massive fire in residential building in Vivek Vihar, 9 dead so far

A major fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday, 3rd May, in a four-storey residential building in Delhi’s Vivek Vihar, leaving at least nine people dead and four others injured. The incident was reported around 3:47 am, after which police and fire officials quickly reached the spot and began rescue operations.

#ExpressDelhi | At least 9 dead in fire at residential complex in #VivekVihar, several injured



(Express Video)https://t.co/pQ0tCD1Mpa pic.twitter.com/KsFYxyaOcv — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) May 3, 2026

According to initial information, the fire is believed to have started due to an air conditioner (AC) blast. When emergency teams arrived, flames had already spread across the building’s second, third, and fourth floors, making the rescue operation difficult.

A total of 14 fire tenders were rushed to control the blaze. During the operation, around 10 to 15 people were safely rescued from inside the building. Two of them had minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The fire caused heavy damage and led to multiple deaths inside the building. Five bodies were found on the second floor, while three were recovered from the staircase. One more body was discovered on the first floor. Officials have said that more than a dozen people have been rescued so far, but there are concerns that the death toll could increase.

Police and fire department teams are continuing their work at the site, and further investigation into the exact cause of the fire is underway.