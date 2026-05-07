The Techno City Police in Bidhannagar arrested five individuals, including TMC leader Kamal Mandal, in connection with the brutal killing of BJP leader Madhu Mandal on Tuesday (5th May). Kamal Mandal was reportedly arrested by the police in the Kalyanpur border area in Bangaon, Gopalnagar, while he was trying to flee to Bangladesh to evade arrest.

Madhu Mandal was reportedly beaten to death by Kamal Mandal and his associates in West Bengal’s New Town area during a victory rally following the BJP’s win in the Rajarhat-New Town assembly seat. Madhu Mandal’s body was found lying in a patch of mud. His family blamed the TMC men for his murder.

The murder triggered massive outrage in the area, leading villagers to vandalise Kamal Mandal’s residence. Police had to resort to a baton charge to disperse the agitated crowd and restore order.

Soon after the assembly poll results were announced in West Bengal, the vicious pattern of post-poll violence has again emerged in the state. Yesterday, a Personal Assistant and a close aide of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendhu Adhikari, Chandranath Rath, was shot dead in North 24 Parganas district.