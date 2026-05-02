Yogi govt’s mega hiring plan: 1.5 lakh jobs in 2026, 80,000 in police, 50,000 in education

The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has set a clear target of giving around 1.5 lakh jobs to youth within this year, as the state moves closer to the Assembly elections in early 2027.

Police and Home Guard recruitment

A major share of hiring is coming from the police sector. The yogi government has planned nearly 80,000 jobs here. One of the biggest recruitments is for 32,679 UP Police posts, for which exams are scheduled on June 8, 9 and 10. The process includes posts in Civil Police, PAC, Women PAC, and Jail Wardens.

For Home Guard recruitment, 41,424 posts are in process. Exams were held on April 25, 26 and 27, and results are still awaited. Around 19.29 lakh candidates appeared, showing intense competition, with nearly 46 candidates per post.

Similarly, the UP Sub-Inspector (SI) exam for 4,543 posts was conducted on March 14 and 15. Nearly 15 lakh candidates took the exam, and results are expected soon.

UPSSSC and Lekhpal recruitment

Recruitment for 7,994 Lekhpal posts is also underway, with the exam scheduled for May 21. The paper will have 100 questions with negative marking, and only candidates who cleared UP PET-2025 are eligible. Around 3.66 lakh candidates fall in this category.

Apart from this, UPSSSC has announced 929 ASO-ARO posts, though the exam date has not been declared yet. Another 402 posts for Assistant Boring Technician are also open, with exam dates yet to be announced. These recruitments will follow written exams and document verification.

The commission is also preparing for 2,285 Lower PCS posts, with applications starting from May 29 and exams expected in July. In addition, 708 Forest Guard vacancies will open between June 30 and July 20.

Education sector hiring

The education department is expected to see around 50,000 jobs. The government has identified 46,944 vacant teaching posts. After a long gap since 2018, primary teacher recruitment is likely to restart, with around 35,000 posts expected to be advertised between September and October.

The TET exam will be held on July 2, 3 and 4. In secondary education, about 25,000 vacancies may be filled, including 23,000 TGT and PGT posts. There are also plans to recruit over 1,200 Assistant Professors and Principals in aided colleges.

Health and other departments

In the health sector, around 4,500 doctor posts are expected to be filled in the next five months, including 2,000 specialist doctors. Alongside this, contractual hiring is ongoing, with 10,478 Anganwadi posts across districts like Lucknow, Sultanpur, Barabanki, and Etawah.

Recruitments are also planned in departments such as Revenue, Judicial, Medical, and Women and Child Development.

Faster process and bigger goal

Officials say that fewer controversies, especially the absence of major paper leaks in recent years, have helped speed up recruitment this time. The Yogi government is aiming to complete these processes quickly and also move towards its larger goal of creating 10 lakh jobs over a decade.

With lakhs of candidates already appearing for exams and many more preparing, the coming months will be crucial as the state pushes to meet its “1.5 lakh jobs this year” target.