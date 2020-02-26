The senior leader of Samajwadi Party and Member of Parliament Azam khan is sent to seven days of judicial custody along with his wife Tanzeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam after they surrendered in the District Court on Wednesday.

As per reports, Azam Khan and his family had been ignoring summons by the courts in various cases lodged against them after which warrants had been issued. The next hearing will be on March 2.

They are sent to custody in the fake affidavit case.

Samajwadi Party stalwart and MP from Rampur #AzamKhan sent to 7 days judicial custody in fake affidavit case. His wife Tanjeen Fatima and son Abdulla Azam also sent to jail for forging documents. pic.twitter.com/SX29sS8oB4 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 26, 2020

On Tuesday, The local MP-MLA court in Rampur had ordered attachment of the properties of Azam Khan, his wife Tanzeen Fatima and Abdullah Azam after non-bailable warrants were issued against them in one of the cases but they still refused to appear in court. The family has been ignoring court summon for months.

MP Azam Khan made several attempts earlier to get anticipatory bail but was denied by the court. The MP and his family have several non-bailable warrants issued against them.

Several cases are lodged against Rampur MP Azam Khan. In September last year, Rampur Police in Uttar Pradesh had booked Azam Khan on allegations of ‘stealing goats’ following the complaint which was filed in October 2016.

It was first land-grabbing, then lion statues, followed by books and valuable manuscripts. He has also been booked for ‘stealing buffaloes’ and later the Rampur MP was also booked for electricity theft. The power supply to Azam Khan’s resort ‘Humsafar’ in Uttar Pradesh was cut after raids were conducted in the resort by the Uttar Pradesh electricity department.

Khan had landed in a major land grabbing case after irregularities and allegations against his family’s Mohammad Ali Jauhar University surfaced last year. The University was raided by Rampur police following a complaint by the principal of Madrasa Aliya, wherein he stated that 9000 books and rare manuscripts from the Madrasa have been stolen.

His son Abdullah Azam was booked for forgery in birth date documents. Suar MLA Abdullah Azam Khan had to lose his membership of the state assembly after he was found guilty of forgery.