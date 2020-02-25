Thursday, February 27, 2020
Home Media Pakistanis express their euphoria over the death of head constable Ratan Lal during the anti-CAA riots in Delhi
News Reports

Pakistanis express their euphoria over the death of head constable Ratan Lal during the anti-CAA riots in Delhi

A cursory glance at the profiles of those rejoicing killing of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Singh in anti-CAA riots show most of them are from Pakistan.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistanis express their ecstasy over the death of Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal by anti-CAA Muslim rioters in Delhi
Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal(Source: Zee News)
Engagements1798

Even as violence gripped several parts of Delhi, some Pakistanis expressed their joy over the gruesome killing of the Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal by anti-CAA rioters. Scores of Pakistanis descended on the Times Now’s Facebook post on the unfortunate death of the policeman and conveyed their happiness over it.

Times Now post on the death of Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal

While most of the Facebook users expressed their condolences on the death of the courageous policeman who succumbed to his injuries after bravely fighting the anti-CAA rioters on February 24, some morally depraved Pakistanis were ecstatic that an Indian policeman had lost his life in combat with the anti-CAA rioters in northeast Delhi. These Pakistanis reacted with “Haha” on Facebook to celebrate the death of the police official.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Pakistani Facebook users celebrating head constable Ratan Lal’s death

 

Pakistanis celebrating the death of Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal

A cursory glance at their profiles show most of them are from Pakistan.

Pakistanis expressing happiness over death of Head Constable Ratan Lal in anti-CAA riots

One Rehan Gul was from Karachi, Pakistan.

Pakistanis expressing happiness over death of Head Constable Ratan Lal in anti-CAA riots

Gomal University is Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

Pakistanis expressing happiness over death of Head Constable Ratan Lal in anti-CAA riots

Chiniot is in Punjab, Pakistan.

Pakistanis expressing happiness over death of Head Constable Ratan Lal in anti-CAA riots

Multan, too, is a province in Pakistan.

Several Muslim anti-CAA rioters went on a rampage after a clash broke out between Pro-CAA and Anti-CAA groups in Maujpur near Jeffrabad, thereby leading to open firing in an attempt to intimidate the cops countering the mob, heavy stone-pelting and vandalism of public property.

The police personnel were summoned to bring the situation under control. Amidst the riots, a video of a man opening fire at the police, and one policeman bravely standing in his way emerged. The shooter, identified as Shahrukh, is now under arrest.

However, while grappling with the bloodthirsty anti-CAA rioters, head constable Ratan Lal lost his life. Earlier, it was reported that Lal was killed after being mortally injured in stone-pelting. However, the autopsy report revealed that Lal was shot dead by the rioters. “A bullet was stuck in Ratan Lal’s body. It entered from left shoulder and went to the right shoulder. It was removed during autopsy,” the report said. “Ratan Lal was shot dead,” the autopsy report revealed.

Lal, 42, belonged to Fathepur Tihwali village in Rajasthan’s Sikar district. Lal is survived by his wife and three children. The Sikar resident had joined the Delhi Police as a constable in 1998. He married a Jaipur resident in 2004.

Anti-CAA protesters have long been toeing the Pakistani line. Earlier, “Jinnah wali Azadi” slogans resonated at Shaheen Bagh, where anti-CAA protesters illegally squatted over one of the busiest thoroughfares of Delhi. With the recent spate of violence in Delhi, the anti-CAA rioters once again pulled out a move out of Pakistani playbook, seeking to internationalise the new Citizenship Law while the US President is on his visit to India.

 

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Delhi Riots: IB Constable murdered, dead body recovered from drain in Chand Bagh sent for post mortem

OpIndia Staff -
The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau Constable has been recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst communal riots in the national capital.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Anti-CAA rioters bore drill machine into young man's skull

Anti-CAA riots: 19 year old Vivek attacked in his own shop, drill machine bored into his head

OpIndia Staff -

“A thulla called Ankit Sharma was found in the gutter today”: AAP convener’s statement on murder of IB official in Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -

Mosque attacked during Delhi riots and Hanuman flag foisted? Rana Ayyub reports video, The Wire changed its report: Here is everything that happened

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim mob from inside the house of AAP corporator Mohammed Tahir Hussain dragged and killed IB sleuth Ankit Sharma

IB sleuth Ankit Sharma and two others were dragged by a Muslim mob inside AAP corporator Tahir Hussain’s house: Eyewitnesses

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu organisations call for bandh, hold massive protests against repeated violence by Muslim mobs in Gujarat's Khambhat

Gujarat: Thousands of Hindus march in Khambhat, call for a bandh after rioting and looting by Muslim mobs

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu man killed in Delhi's Brahmapuri area by a Muslim mob

Delhi anti-CAA riots: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Hindu man killed by a Muslim mob in Brahmapuri

OpIndia Staff -

Mohammad Shahrukh becomes ‘Anurag Mishra’. NDTV’s Ravish Kumar takes misinformation and conjectures to a whole new level

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi riots: How leftists are using Wikipedia to write the first draft of biased history

OpIndia Staff -

“Rioters killed rioters, no provision to give relief to them”: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath goes tough on anti-CAA rioters

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

211,002FansLike
238,658FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com