The First Information Report filed by the Delhi Police in connection with violent protests by Jamia Millia Islamia incident states that 7 to 8 ‘students’ along with miscreants pelted stones from inside the university gates on Sunday.

Reportedly, the Delhi Police in its FIR stated that a total of 75 tear gas shells were used by police to disperse the mob which went on a rampage on Sunday at the university during their protests against Citizenship Amendment Act.

Delhi: The FIR filed by Police in connection with Jamia Millia Islamia incident states that a total of 75 tear gas shells were used by police to disperse the mob at the university. It also states that 7-8 students & miscreants were pelting stones from inside the university gates. — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2019

Further, the FIR also stated that the police had entered inside the campus with a limited force only to identify miscreants and to provide safety for students.

Meanwhile, six people including four local politicians and the former Congress MLA have been named as suspects in the Delhi Police FIR related to Jamia violence on Sunday. The Delhi Police has named former Congress MLA Asif Khan as one of the accused in its FIR.

The other six accused persons have been identified as local politicians Ashu Khan, Mustafa and Haider, Kasim Usmani – a member of the CYSS, the student wing of Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party, AISA member Chandan Kumar, SIO member Asif Tanha, a member of the Students Islamic Organisation of India, police said.

On Tuesday, Delhi Police had arrested 10 people with criminal background in connection with the Jamia Nagar riots that took place in the national capital over the weekend. The Delhi court later sent 10 arrested to judicial custody till December 31.

The ten arrested people are identified as – Mohammad Hanif, Danish alias Jafar, Sameer Ahmed, Dilshad, Shareef Ahmed, Mohd Danish, Yunus Khan, Jumman, Anal Hassan, Anwar Kala.

According to the police, the arrested individuals had involvement in violence near JMI University and said that none of them was students.

On Sunday, the controversial university had virtually turned into a battlefield after its ‘students’ joining hands with ‘outsiders’ had gone on a rampage to indulge in severe violence. The police entered the campus and also used force after protestors had burnt four DTC buses, 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes.

The situation remained tense in the university premises on Tuesday as protesters, including students and local residents, converged outside the varsity holding tricolour and placards to continue their demonstration against CAA and NRC.