‘Keep women as first line of defense, inform journalist friends to take videos’ NSUI’s plan for anti-CAA protest by SFI

The role of the Congress party in instigating protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act across universities was exposed by OpIndia recently. We revealed that a sinister plot was underway to promote anarchy, carefully coordinated by the Congress party. Now, OpIndia has more evidence of the coordination that the NSUI, the students’ wing of Congress, is offering to these protesters.

It’s important to remember here that a carefully crafted pretense is being maintained that these are ‘spontaneous protests’ when, in fact, these are politically motivated.

The instance we shall speak of in this report concerns the protests at Madras University today which have been headed by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI). The SFI is affiliated to the Communist Party of India. The mainstream media is not reporting this fact. But now, we have screenshots from the Anti-CAA WhatsApp group we mentioned in our earlier report.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Reetam Singh, the NSUI National RTI Cell Coordinator, who featured prominently in our earlier report, makes his presence felt once again. In the chain of discussion, one Poovai Kannan tells Reetam Singh that around 60 ‘students’ protested from 4 p.m. and that they were surrounded by ‘hundreds of police’. It’s the reply by Reetam Singh of NSUI that is most shocking.

Reetam Singh tells Kannan to use the girls as the ‘first line of defense’ in order to ensure that the ‘students’ are safe. “Police would never touch them,” he says, before adding, “Keep protesting peacefully”.

The reply by Kannan reveals that the mainstream media is hand in gloves with these ‘protesters’. The reply shows that the mainstream media has been acting as propagandists on behalf of the anti-CAA protesters rather than doing their actual job of reporting facts objectively. Kannan tells Reetam Singh to inform a “few journalist friends to take videos and share the same”.

Furthermore, Reetam Singh also tells Kannan that Iniyan Robert is an advocate in Chennai and will help them should they need any help. Robert appears to be a member of the group as well. Kannan then tells Iniyan Robert that should she need any help, she will contact him.

Iniyan Robert is a national coordinator of the NSUI and an ‘RTI activist’ from Chennai as per his profile on Twitter. He is also a ‘Nehruvian Socialist’.

These screenshots reveal that the entire protest is being coordinated by political parties and the media is working hard to hype it up. These are, by no means, spontaneous as they are made out to be. A deliberate effort is being made to generate hysteria against the government so that political vultures can draw mileage from it. The student wings of the Congress party and the Communist Party of India are coordinating these protests but attempting to give the impressions that these are spontaneous.

One can only imagine how many more groups are being spearheaded by Congress and NSUI, coordinating attacks and protests in other places and universities. Evidently, the protests are not organic. They are clearly coordinated by Congress while trying their best to ensure that the Congress, NSUI connect does not get revealed so these protests can then be used by Congress politically to say that the “Nation is against CAA and Modi”. And the SFI, too, has made its presence felt.

It’s also important to remember that an intelligence report shared with the Ministry of Home Affairs says that some ‘political parties’ and banned radical Islamist outfits like SIMI and PFI are behind the violent protests in several places across the country. “Some political parties (names withheld considering the gravity of the case) ignited the violent acts at various places, letting opportunities to sleeper cells of extremist and militant Islamic fundamentalist organisations, Popular Front of India (PFI) and Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI)” the ministry sources were quoted as saying. Thus, quite clearly, sinister forces are at work in the country and these protests are by no means spontaneous.

Editor, OpIndia.com since October 2017