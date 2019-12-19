Thursday, December 19, 2019
Anti CAA protests: Protesters detained in several cities, Delhi protestors may have been mobilised from other states through WhatsApp

The Delhi Police has asked protesters to cooperate with the Police and protest only at designated places. It's unclear whether the appeal is having any sort of positive impact.

OpIndia Staff
Source: ABP News
Section 144 has been imposed on Thursday across Uttar Pradesh, parts of Karnataka and Delhi in wake of the planned protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (anti-CAA protests). Despite restrictions, unruly protesters continued to gather in large numbers. The Police is taking precautionary measures to prevent the cities from descending into anarchy. In Bengaluru, the Police has detained protesters at the Town Hall.

Reportedly, there are inputs of people from neighbouring states being mobilized for protests.

Read: Who is instigating violence in colleges: Congress, NSUI, a sinister WhatsApp group and anti-CAA protests

The concerned districts have been informed to keep a check on the Delhi borders. Officers from certain locations have also been asked to provide local intelligence frequently.

In Hyderabad as well, protesters have been detained by the Police.

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, has asked protesters to cooperate with the Police and protest only at designated places. It's unclear whether the appeal is having any sort of positive impact.

Earlier, alleged Historian Ramchandra Guha was arrested by the Bengaluru Police for protests at the Town Hall in Bengaluru. Yogendra Yadav has also been detained as well. Now, it appears senior leader of the CPIM Sitaram Yechury has been detained as well.

Only recently, OpIndia had exposed how NSUI (Congress’ student wing), Swarajya Abhiyaan and the Left were hand in gloves trying to foment trouble on the 19th of December by instigating and coordinating several protests accross the nation. That plan seems to have been put into motion with several parties, politicians and political workers trying to foment trouble despite section 144 being imposed.

Anti CAA riots: Seelampur rioters halted their rampage after 5.30 pm azaan from nearby mosque, dispersed after namaz call

OpIndia Staff -
Rioters stopped the rampage after an azaan call was played in nearby mosque in Seelampur
