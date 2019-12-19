Anti CAA protests: Protesters detained in several cities, Delhi protestors may have been mobilised from other states through WhatsApp

Section 144 has been imposed on Thursday across Uttar Pradesh, parts of Karnataka and Delhi in wake of the planned protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (anti-CAA protests). Despite restrictions, unruly protesters continued to gather in large numbers. The Police is taking precautionary measures to prevent the cities from descending into anarchy. In Bengaluru, the Police has detained protesters at the Town Hall.

Reportedly, there are inputs of people from neighbouring states being mobilized for protests.

The concerned districts have been informed to keep a check on the Delhi borders. Officers from certain locations have also been asked to provide local intelligence frequently.

Sources:There were few protests in Delhi in past 24 hrs which were organised by mobilising people through WhatsApp groups but no organization has come up to take responsibility of protest. Few locations identified where officers have asked to provide local intelligence frequently https://t.co/bTFStfMcKA — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

In Hyderabad as well, protesters have been detained by the Police.

Hyderabad: Police detain protestors who were holding demonstration against Citizenship Amendment Act near Charminar. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/5nPiqPr3Kk — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, has asked protesters to cooperate with the Police and protest only at designated places. It’s unclear whether the appeal is having any sort of positive impact.

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa, at Red Fort where Section 144 is imposed: We request protest organizers to hold protests at designated places only. I appeal to all to cooperate with the police. #Delhi #CitizenshipAct pic.twitter.com/7Fnf5aItlB — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

Earlier, alleged Historian Ramchandra Guha was arrested by the Bengaluru Police for protests at the Town Hall in Bengaluru. Yogendra Yadav has also been detained as well. Now, it appears senior leader of the CPIM Sitaram Yechury has been detained as well.

Only recently, OpIndia had exposed how NSUI (Congress’ student wing), Swarajya Abhiyaan and the Left were hand in gloves trying to foment trouble on the 19th of December by instigating and coordinating several protests accross the nation. That plan seems to have been put into motion with several parties, politicians and political workers trying to foment trouble despite section 144 being imposed.