Following the riots unleashed by Muslim mobs across Delhi and other parts of the country to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act, the police and security forces have taken preventive measures under Section 144 of CrPC to counter violent protests that are allegedly planned in a few cities against the Citizenship Act on Thursday.

On Wednesday, pre-empting the security scenario, the Karnataka government imposed section 144 in parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Hubli and Mangaluru. There is a ban on the gathering of four or more persons.

The orders in Bengaluru will be in force for three days starting from 6.00 am on December 19 till December 21 midnight. In Mangaluru, it will be for two days from December 19 morning till December 21 midnight.

In the meanwhile, Congress MP Rajeev Gowda and MLA Soumya Reddy in Banglaore have moved to the HC against the government’s order to impose section 144. As per reports, CJ AS Oka has listed the matter for hearing for Friday, 20 December.

Leftist ‘historian’ Ram Chandra Guha has also been detained by Bengaluru police for protesting near the Town Hall in Bengaluru.

Reportedly, the Uttar Pradesh Police has issued a strong warning in the wake of Section 144 across the entire state today. The police reiterated that there is no permission for any gathering across the state on December 19.

UP DGP OP Singh: In view of, call for protests by many organisations today, Section 144 imposed in the state. RPF, PAC, Quick Response Teams deployed in sensitive areas. 62 people were arrested last night including 3 people who were distributing objectionable pamphlets in Meerut. pic.twitter.com/iFFL4P8gja — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 19, 2019

“Section 144 (prohibiting unlawful assembly) of CrPC is in force and no permission for any gathering has been given for December 19. Please do not participate. Parents are also requested to counsel their children,” DGP OP Singh said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police have not granted permission for the march to be held under the banner of ‘Hum Bharat Ke Log’ against Citizenship Amendment Act from Lal Quila to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park (ITO) on Thursday.

Delhi Police: Permission has not been granted for the protest march to be held by communist party from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar over #CitizenshipAmmendmentAct and NRC at 12 pm today. https://t.co/9iaVHz1vev — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

Similarly, permission has not been granted for the protest march to be held by the left-wing forces including the Communist party from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar over Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC.

Section 144 has been imposed in Delhi’s Red Fort area too. Currently, a large number of protestors have gathered there and the police are trying to disperse the crowds.

Meanwhile, 14 Delhi Metro stations are closed. These stations are Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar, Shaheen Bagh, Munirka, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk and Vishwavidyalaya. Trains will not halt at Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan, ITO, Pragati Maidan and Khan Market stations.

The Hyderabad police have also stated that no outdoor permission has been given for any rally or procession against the Citizenship Amendment Act or in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Chennai city police also revoked permission to protestors and political outfits for a protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. The police cited a possible threat to law and order while cancelling permission.