In the view of violent Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (Anti-CAA) protests that have broken throughout the country where rampaging mobs have indulged in mindless violence, Section 144 has been imposed in several parts of the country to ensure that peace prevails. Section 144 was also imposed in Bangalore city as several Left, Muslim organisations and NSUI had planned ‘protests’ against CAA. Despite Section 144, ‘Historian’ Ramchandra Guha attempted to protests and has now been detained by the police.

Karnataka: Police has detained historian Ramachandra Guha during protest at Town Hall in Bengaluru. (file pic) #CitizenshipAct pic.twitter.com/iW7HkllXc3 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

In a video posted by journalist Imran Khan, Guha can be seen protesting with a placard and now, reportedly, he has been detained by Bangalore police.

Ramchandra Guha, who is a Loyalist of the Congress party and especially of the Nehru-Gandhi family, was protesting against giving citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Christians etc from neighbouring Islamic nations of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. He was protesting at Town Hall in Bangalore.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Ram Guha then said that the police was working for their ‘colonial masters’.

Late last night, Section 144 was imposed in Bangalore and all permissions for protests had been cancelled.

In view of Sec 144 CrPC, all permissions for protests issued from this office stands cancelled pic.twitter.com/GGz58FuQiN — DCP, Central Division (@DCPCentralBCP) December 18, 2019

It is pertinent to note that it was in the Town Hall area that a ‘Bandh’ had been called by many Left and Muslim parties thereby making the imposition of Section 144 important. One wonders whether Ram Guha chose Town Hall for his theatrics since he knew the police would detain him to ensure peace and then, he would be able to indulge in theatrics.

Read: Who is instigating violence in colleges: Congress, NSUI, a sinister WhatsApp group and anti-CAA protests

Incidentally, Swarajya Abhiyaan chief Yogendra Yadav has also been detained by the police. He too was protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) despite Section 144 being imposed in parts of Delhi.

Only recently, OpIndia had exposed how NSUI (Congress’ student wing), Swarajya Abhiyaan and the Left were hand in gloves trying to foment trouble on the 19th of December by instigating and coordinating several protests accross the nation. That plan seems to have been put into motion with several parties, politicians and political workers trying to foment trouble despite section 144 being imposed.