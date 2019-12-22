Watch: ‘Kaafiron se azadi’ slogans chanted during anti-CAA protests in Bhubaneswar

In anti-CAA protest rally that took place in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, ‘Kaafiron se azadi slogans’ were chanted by the mob.

The video was shared on 20th December, 2019 on OdishaPost’s YouTube channel. At around 1 minute 15 seconds into the above video, one visibly agitated man in grey jacket could be heard shouting, “Hum le ke rahenge, azadi, in kaafiron se, azadi, (we will take freedom, from these kaafirs).” As he chanted these slogans, no one came forward to stop him.

Kaafir is a pejorative reference to non-Muslims. The “sheroes” of Jamia hailed by controversial journalist Barkha Dutt as well as Congress who have now used their example to urge people to ‘protest like a girl’, had glorified the battles of Badr, Uhd and Karbala is significant as these are battles where the early Muslims had scored decisive victories against the ‘Kaafirs’ in their now deleted Facebook pages.

As per the holy book of Islam, Quran, Kaafirs, the ones who dispute the signs of Allah, are hated by Allah and they should be mocked at. Kaafirs should also be ‘punished’ for having rejected the truth of Allah. Quran says when the believers come across Kaafirs on the battlefield, they should be beheaded. Believers should also not befriend ‘kaafirs’ and those who do make friends with ‘kaafirs’ will not have protection of Allah.