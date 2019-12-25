Following the crackdown on anti-CAA rioters in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), ‘activist’ Harsh Mander and his NGO ‘Karwan e Mohabbat’, too, published a report based on utter conjecture and outright lies to demonise the Uttar Pradesh police and whitewash the crimes of the violent rioters who ran riots in AMU. Harsh Mander claimed that the ‘circumstances in which RAF entered the campus remain unclear’. He then claims that the students and faculty attest to the fact that there was no provocation from the peaceful students. This bit of propaganda was thoroughly busted when UP Police released videos of the fateful night where ‘students’ of AMU can be clearly seen engaging in violence.

There was another insidious bit of propaganda in the ‘fact-finding report’. It was claimed that students had told them of the law enforcement personnel chanted “chilling slogans like Jai Shri Ram (popular with rioters and lynch mobs) while attacking the students and setting ablaze their scooters and vehicles.” The characterization of ‘Jai Shri Ram‘ in the report speaks abundantly of the deeply Hinduphobic character of the entire exercise by Harsh Mander and his team.

The report also says, “In the student residence, Morrison Court, they forcefully entered the building, assaulted unsuspecting students and used tear gas within a hostel room. They also beat up elderly hostel guards in the process. Almost always, attacks by police and RAF were coupled with rampant use of strong Islamophobic slurs and calls for ‘Jai Shri Ram’.”

Speaking to OpIndia, the PRO of the Aligarh Police in UP has strongly denied these claims. He said, “How can that happen? Why will Policemen chant these slogans? We are men in uniform, we maintain our discipline. And you must have seen the videos we have released regarding that night and SSP Kulhary has issued a statement on the matter as well.”

Aligarh SSP Akash Kulhary told Indian Express in response to these allegations, “There are fact-finding reports here and there and their validity should also be checked. We cannot give response to everyone… a criminal writ application has been filed at High Court and we have submitted our affidavit along with evidence…. This entire fiasco was initiated by the students of AMU. For self-defence, minimum use of force which is legal right of the police has been used.”

Regardless of the complete lack of evidence behind these absurd allegations, the mainstream media was more than happy to further the agenda of the said report. The Indian Express itself was party to it despite SSP Kulhary’s denial in the same report.

If Indian Express was this shoddy, the propaganda far-left website The Wire could hardly be far behind. Their report failed to mention the violence that was initiated by the ‘students’ of the Aligarh Muslim University.

There was The Week which again worked towards furthering the lies spread by the ‘fact-finding report’ of Harsh Mander and his coterie.

There is a clear propaganda at work here to demonize the UP Police and provide cover to the violent mobs mostly consisting of Muslim men that ran riot in Uttar Pradesh. It is important to remember here that such grave allegations have been made without a single shred of evidence.

In the wake of the Police crackdown on rioting mob violence in Uttar Pradesh, usual suspects have started indulging in rumour mongering and furthering the narrative that UP Police has inflicted disproportionate violence on ‘peaceful protesters’. Rana Ayyub had even gone to the extent of calling the Police crackdown on violent criminals as an ‘anti-Muslim carnage’.

The government of Uttar Pradesh has cracked down hard on the anti CAA ‘protesters’ who resorted to mob violence, vandalism and arson in the state. The UP Police also revealed that at least 62 policemen suffered bullet injuries and over 250 were injured. However, it appears that certain people want the rioters to be treated with kids gloves just because they belong to one particular community.