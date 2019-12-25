Wednesday, December 25, 2019
Home News Reports UP Police rubbishes 'activist' Harsh Mander's report where he claimed policemen chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans in AMU
MediaNews ReportsPolitics

UP Police rubbishes ‘activist’ Harsh Mander’s report where he claimed policemen chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans in AMU

Regardless of the complete lack of evidence behind these absurd allegations, the mainstream media was more than happy to further the agenda of the said report.

OpIndia Staff
Violence in Aligarh Muslim University during the anti-CAA riots (image: IndiaToday)
Engagements144

Following the crackdown on anti-CAA rioters in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), ‘activist’ Harsh Mander and his NGO ‘Karwan e Mohabbat’, too, published a report based on utter conjecture and outright lies to demonise the Uttar Pradesh police and whitewash the crimes of the violent rioters who ran riots in AMU. Harsh Mander claimed that the ‘circumstances in which RAF entered the campus remain unclear’. He then claims that the students and faculty attest to the fact that there was no provocation from the peaceful students. This bit of propaganda was thoroughly busted when UP Police released videos of the fateful night where ‘students’ of AMU can be clearly seen engaging in violence.

There was another insidious bit of propaganda in the ‘fact-finding report’. It was claimed that students had told them of the law enforcement personnel chanted “chilling slogans like Jai Shri Ram (popular with rioters and lynch mobs) while attacking the students and setting ablaze their scooters and vehicles.” The characterization of ‘Jai Shri Ram‘ in the report speaks abundantly of the deeply Hinduphobic character of the entire exercise by Harsh Mander and his team.

Harsh Mander’s ‘fact-finding report’ on AMU anti-CAA riots

- Ad - - article resumes -

The report also says, “In the student residence, Morrison Court, they forcefully entered the building, assaulted unsuspecting students and used tear gas within a hostel room. They also beat up elderly hostel guards in the process. Almost always, attacks by police and RAF were coupled with rampant use of strong Islamophobic slurs and calls for ‘Jai Shri Ram’.”

Speaking to OpIndia, the PRO of the Aligarh Police in UP has strongly denied these claims. He said, “How can that happen? Why will Policemen chant these slogans? We are men in uniform, we maintain our discipline. And you must have seen the videos we have released regarding that night and SSP Kulhary has issued a statement on the matter as well.”

Aligarh SSP Akash Kulhary told Indian Express in response to these allegations, “There are fact-finding reports here and there and their validity should also be checked. We cannot give response to everyone… a criminal writ application has been filed at High Court and we have submitted our affidavit along with evidence…. This entire fiasco was initiated by the students of AMU. For self-defence, minimum use of force which is legal right of the police has been used.”

Regardless of the complete lack of evidence behind these absurd allegations, the mainstream media was more than happy to further the agenda of the said report. The Indian Express itself was party to it despite SSP Kulhary’s denial in the same report.

Indian Express report

If Indian Express was this shoddy, the propaganda far-left website The Wire could hardly be far behind. Their report failed to mention the violence that was initiated by the ‘students’ of the Aligarh Muslim University.

The Wire report based on Harsh Mander report

There was The Week which again worked towards furthering the lies spread by the ‘fact-finding report’ of Harsh Mander and his coterie.

The Week carrying the ‘fact-finding report’ by Harsh Mander

There is a clear propaganda at work here to demonize the UP Police and provide cover to the violent mobs mostly consisting of Muslim men that ran riot in Uttar Pradesh. It is important to remember here that such grave allegations have been made without a single shred of evidence.

In the wake of the Police crackdown on rioting mob violence in Uttar Pradesh, usual suspects have started indulging in rumour mongering and furthering the narrative that UP Police has inflicted disproportionate violence on ‘peaceful protesters’. Rana Ayyub had even gone to the extent of calling the Police crackdown on violent criminals as an ‘anti-Muslim carnage’.

The government of Uttar Pradesh has cracked down hard on the anti CAA ‘protesters’ who resorted to mob violence, vandalism and arson in the state. The UP Police also revealed that at least 62 policemen suffered bullet injuries and over 250 were injured. However, it appears that certain people want the rioters to be treated with kids gloves just because they belong to one particular community.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:amu fact finding report, harsh mander amu fact finding report, karwan e mohabbat fact finding report

Big Story

Rana Ayyub accuses UP cops of Islamophobia after anti-CAA Muslim rioters die in police efforts to stop violence by Muslim mob

OpIndia Staff -
Rana Ayyub accuses UP govt of Islamophobia after Muslim rioters die in police efforts to stop Muslim mob violence
Fake news peddler Rana Ayyub labelled Police action to curb anti-CAA mob violence as an 'anti-Muslim carnage'.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Sonam Kapoor becomes ‘Hindu brown female actor’ when called out for her hypocrisy on sexual harassment at Saudi Arabia concert

OpIndia Staff -

Shiv Sainiks beat up man, shave his head forcefully for commenting on Uddhav Thackeray on Facebook

OpIndia Staff -

Barkha Dutt’s sister Bahar Dutt caught in plagiarism row, latter denies the allegations

OpIndia Staff -
Anurag Kashyap plugs a mis-translation of Hitler's speech to demean PM Modi's "hate me, not India" remark: Here is the truth

Anurag Kashyap shares fake video to prove Modi’s ‘hate me, not India’ remark same as Hitler’s: Here is the truth

Nupur J Sharma -

“Hum kagaz nahin dikhayenge, but please bring valid ID proof to attend our concert”: Netizens mock #MeToo accused ‘comedian’ Varun Grover’s anti-NRC poem

OpIndia Staff -
Aaditya Thackeray condones his party members' thuggish behaviour, calls the victim as "low life troll"

Aaditya Thackeray terms the man who was beaten up by Shiv Sena workers as ‘nasty low life troll’, doesn’t condemn behaviour by party men

OpIndia Staff -

“Hinduon ke saath khilwad kiya gaya hai”: Watch as Muslim mob vandalises a Hanuman temple during anti-CAA riots in Bihar

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Ex-IPS officer commits suicide, leaves note saying Mamata Banerjee victimised him for 10 years

OpIndia Staff -

UP Police asks abusive troll Swati Chaturvedi to calm down after she loses her cool when they put her on ‘Watch list CAA Protests’ on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
An Indian air conditioner technician was arrested by Saudi officials for his post calling for building of a Ram Temple in Mecca

Karnataka man arrested in Dammam, Saudi Arabia for ‘blasphemous’ Facebook post calling for a Ram Mandir in Mecca

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

195,444FansLike
208,593FollowersFollow
140,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com