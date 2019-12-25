The government of Uttar Pradesh has cracked down hard on the anti CAA ‘protesters’ who resorted to mob violence, vandalism and arson in the state. In the process of stopping the rioters, at least 18 individuals have lost their lives. The UP Police also revealed that at least 62 policemen suffered bullet injuries and over 250 were injured. It was also evident from the visuals of the ‘protests’ that it was a case of Muslim mob violence.

A person on Twitter claimed that 14 of the 16 individuals who had died as a consequence of Police action were Muslims. OpIndia cannot verify the authenticity of this claim. It was also alleged that the UP Police had indulged in ‘selective killing’.

In the face of this claim regarding the anti-CAA riots, Rana Ayyub, the perennial fake news peddler, then proceeded to label the Police action as an ‘anti-Muslim carnage’. The cops in UP “have blood on their hands”, she claimed.

Names of those killed by cops in Uttar Pradesh ? Tell me this is not communal ? Tell me this was not an anti Muslim carnage ? They have got blood on their hands https://t.co/8FhG5SsX7k — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) December 24, 2019

Another motivated agenda appears to be underway to demonize the UP Police. It’s not really a surprise that Muslims were killed during Police action as the riots were an organized campaign of Muslim mob violence. Therefore, if only one community engages in mob violence, it’s only to be expected that it’s the members of the same community that will die when the Police make an attempt to bring the situation under control.

Read: Conspiracy theorist Rana Ayyub thinks tax defaulters’ property being seized by UP govt is ‘fresh hell’

In this instance, the community happened to be Muslim. Thus, accusing the UP Police of engaging in an ‘Anti-Muslim Carnage’ appears to be a deliberate ploy to give the Muslim rioters a free pass. There are consequences to mob violence and if one does not wish to be killed while the Police attempts to control rioters, then one should not indulge in rioting in the first place.

The UP Police has released several video clips which confirm that the ‘protesters’ were anything but peaceful, despite the agenda that was peddled by Rana Ayyub and her ilk.

Read: Rana Ayyub sensationalises Muzaffarnagar anti-CAA riots, alleges RSS members of attacking Muslims, UP Police calls her bluff

One such ‘fact-finding mission’ led by Harsh Mander, a shady character associated with a foreign-funded NGO. His propaganda was thoroughly debunked by the UP Police and Times of India was even forced to take down one of their reports.

Despite the obvious, the claim by Rana Ayyub and her ilk appears to be that Muslim mobs should be permitted to run riot across the country and the Police should do nothing and instead, watch the entire series of events unfolds as sitting ducks.