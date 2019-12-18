Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Home News Reports The return of Award Wapsi: One Urdu writer Mujtaba Hussain to return his Padma Shri award as his "conscience is pricking him"
News Reports

The return of Award Wapsi: One Urdu writer Mujtaba Hussain to return his Padma Shri award as his “conscience is pricking him”

Reportedly, his "conscience is pricking him" and he is "feeling suffocated". Hussain is the first to return his Padma Shri award over the CAA and NRC. 

OpIndia Staff
Urdu Satirist Mujtaba Hussain wants to return his Padma Shri award over CAA protests (image: The Hindu)
Engagements307

It’s the season of protests and Urdu writer Mujtaba Hussain has kickstarted the ‘award wapsi’ by announcing that he would return his Padma Shri award as a mark of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The 84-year-old was awarded the Padma Shri in 2007.

As per reports, he is pained over the current situation of the country with “those in power targeting the minorities, especially Muslim.” Reportedly, his “conscience is pricking him” and he is “feeling suffocated”. Hussain is the first to return his Padma Shri award over the CAA and NRC.

As per reports, he said that India needs politics that unites and not divides. He said that the CAA and NRC is mockery of our constitution laid down by Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

- Ad - - article resumes -

A native of Hyderabad, Hussain is contemporary of Makhdoom Mohiuddin, a poet who was one of the foremost leaders of Communist Party of India during the Telangana Armed Struggle.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Anti CAA riots: Seelampur rioters halted their rampage after 5.30 pm azaan from nearby mosque, dispersed after namaz call

OpIndia Staff -
Rioters stopped the rampage after an azaan call was played in nearby mosque in Seelampur
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

193,329FansLike
204,542FollowersFollow
129,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com