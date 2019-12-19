Twenty-three students of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National Journalism University, who had staged a protest against two visiting professors for making controversial casteist comments, have been expelled from the university on Tuesday.

Following their expulsion, the students of the Makhanlal University have been receiving huge support across the country. Digital news outlet MyNation has announced that the expelled students will be given an option to work in the organisation.

“The 23 students who were expelled in a draconian way from Makhanlal University have been provided with an option to work at without any requirement of a certificate of graduation,” MyNation tweeted.

MyNation Founder and Rajya Sabha MP, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that such order by the committee was unjust and done without consideration of future of these students. He was approached by the students following which he discussed the same with management of MyNation. MyNation CEO assured all form of support for recourse and mitigation of issues.

According to the reports, the university administration has decided to expel students based on the report of an enquiry committee. It is written in the order that the students have been expelled from the university until further orders.

The 23 expelled students will not be allowed to appear for classes and appear for the upcoming practical/ theoretical examinations until their expulsion period is over.

The students had protested against visiting professors Dilip Mandal and Mukesh Kumar after they had made controversial casteist comments on social media platforms a few days ago. Shockingly, the university administration had lodged an FIR against some students. The police had entered the campus and had forced the students out of the campus. Mandal is a columnist associated with Shekhar Gupta’s ThePrint and is often found making casteist tweets on Twitter.

Meanwhile, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan stood in support of the students and opposed the expulsion of journalism students from the university.

“Students at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National Journalism University have been expelled for raising legitimate demands. This is an attempt to suppress the voices of students and crush democracy, we will not allow this conspiracy to expel students and destroy their future. I demand that all the legitimate demands of the students of Makhanlal Chaturvedi University be accepted and their expulsion should be withdrawn immediately,” he tweeted.

The Protests:

On October 13, the students of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh had protested against two visiting faculties teaching in the University as guest faculty, namely, Dilip Mandal and Mukesh Kumar, alleging that they create caste divide among students.

The students had alleged that the two journalists inquire about the castes of students studying in the university on social media and during class hours and then misbehave and harass those students belonging to the upper castes.

The students had also submitted a memorandum to Vice-Chancellor, demanding their suspension. A committee was formed by the VC to look into the matter the students. However, the students who had accused the two part-time professors of indulging in casteism have been expelled from the university.

Interestingly, Dilip Mandal is the same journalist and a columnist associated with Shekhar Gupta’s The Print, who had accused Twitter of being ‘Brahmanvadi’ for not awarding him with a Blue Tick.