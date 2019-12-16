Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Rahul Gandhi abroad on vacation? Priyanka Gandhi leads a ‘symbolic’ protest of 2 hours against Citizenship Amendment Act

Rahul Gandhi's absence from the two-hour symbolic protest made people wonder if he has gone abroad.

OpIndia Staff
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at 2 hour 'symbolic' protest at India Gate (image: @MahilaCongress on Twitter)
Rumours were making rounds that Rahul Gandhi may again have gone abroad, perhaps to recuperate from the ‘Bharat Bachao Rally’ he addressed on Saturday because of his conspicuous absence from the two-hour ‘symbolic’ protest at New Delhi’s India Gate organised by his sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Priyanka, however, was joined by other Congress leaders like Jagdish Tytler who was accused of leading mobs during the 1984 Anti-Sikh riots.

Earlier it was reported by Congress-friendly journalist Pallavi Ghosh that all Congress leaders will join Priyanka in her protests, but her sibling senior MP Rahul Gandhi and mother, Congress President Sonia Gandhi were both missing from the protests.

Rahul Gandhi’s absence made people wonder if he has gone abroad.

If it is true that Rahul Gandhi is indeed abroad, it won’t be the first time when he isn’t around to be part of the democracy that India is.

Read: Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s fast… err.. farce on communal harmony

In November, Congress had planned 35 press conferences between November 1 and November 8 against the economic policies and decisions of PM Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. The protest was incidentally planned by Rahul Gandhi. However, Rahul Gandhi decided to skip the protest event that he himself planned and instead visited mysterious ‘meditation’ camps. These ‘protests’ were eventually postponed to December and now it seems they will not take place.

