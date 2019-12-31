Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Home News Reports Rajasthan: Eight refugees from Sindh in Pakistan who fled fearing religious persecution receive India citizenship
News ReportsPolitics

Rajasthan: Eight refugees from Sindh in Pakistan who fled fearing religious persecution receive India citizenship

Though CM Ashok Gehlot had refused to implement CAA and NRC in Rajasthan it is being believed that there is immense pressure being put on the Congress government in the Hindu migrants in the state to consider the implementation of the Act.

OpIndia Staff
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Courtesy: hindustantimes.com
Engagements169

Days after enactment of newly amended Citizenship Act, eight Pakistani refugees, who were living in Kota, Rajasthan since 2000, have been given Indian citizenship on December 30 (Monday). All refugees had come from Sindh in Pakistan fleeing religious persecution. They all received certificates from the district collector of Kota.

Though the Congress government led by CM Ashok Gehlot had refused to implement CAA and NRC in the state of Rajasthan it is being believed that since most of the Hindu migrants in Pakistan have connections in Rajasthan, there is immense pressure being put on the Chief Minister by the people waiting to get the Indian citizenship to consider the implementation of the Act in the state.

Though the local administration has called it a routine process of granting citizenship, this pressure from the Hindu migrants has probably compelled the Rajasthan government to recognise the newly introduced Act.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Gujarat: Amidst CAA row, Haseena, a Muslim woman from Pakistan granted Indian citizenship

Expressing their happiness, the Hindu immigrants said that they’re very happy about it. “We came here because our families are already here. We are very thankful to India for giving us citizenship. I am so happy and I have no words to express it,” said one of them.

Another one said, “We have been living here since 20-25 years. We have never faced any problems here. And all the Sindhis living there want to come to India. We are very happy here. We have not faced any kind of problem here until now.” He further said that they were supported by everyone even before they became citizens of India.

They also said that Sindh is not a place where minorities can stay and that they had no other option to flee there and come to India. They expressed relief about the fact that now they can lead lives according to the Indian constitution as an Indian citizen.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Indian Parliament earlier this month and became an Act with Presidential assent on December 12.

The new Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees who came from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014. It applies to those who were forced to seek shelter in India due to persecution on the ground of religion. It aims to protect such people from proceedings of illegal migration. The cut-off date for citizenship is December 31, 2014, which means the applicant should have entered India on or before that date.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Nothing Defeats like Defeat: Liberals thought they were using Islamic extremism to retain power, they received a rude shock

K Bhattacharjee -
In the aftermath of a defeat, people are prone to making mistakes that could trap them in a vicious cycle of defeat. A similar pattern is unfolding before our eyes with the anti-CAA protests
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Shehla Rashid debunks carefully cultivated pretense about the nature of the anti-CAA protests

Career protestor Shehla Rashid busts mainstream media propaganda, claims liberals are trying to hijack Muslim struggle against CAA

OpIndia Staff -
La ilaha illallah Shashi Tharoor

La ilaha illallah: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor attacked by radical Muslims for cautioning against Islamist extremism

OpIndia Staff -

We have tried to run the government on the path shown by Jesus Christ: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

OpIndia Staff -
NPR Manual

NPR manual does not list Islamic festivals for a specific and valid reason, not for imaginary anti-Muslim bias of Modi govt: Read details

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh who opposed Yakub Memon’s hanging is now minister in Uddhav Thackeray cabinet

OpIndia Staff -
2019 anti-CAA protests: 9 visuals that prove they were motivated by deep seated anti-Hindu bigotry and Islamic extremism

2019 anti-CAA protests: 9 visuals that prove they were motivated by deep seated anti-Hindu bigotry and Islamic extremism

Editorial Desk -

Delhi: Muslim Uber driver Naseem asks Pakistani Hindus to get off his cab, flees without taking them to Majnu Ka Tila camp

OpIndia Staff -
Indira Gandhi

Not happy that I can’t buy land in Kashmir, Kashmir Pandits and Buddhists in Ladakh are discriminated against: Indira Gandhi in 1981 letter

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV

NDTV Editorial Director spreads fake news while trying to prove that NDTV is not biased

OpIndia Staff -
The Art of Ruling: The Modi-Shah Doctrine of Governance and how the duo brought the Media and Mobs to kneel in 2019

The Art of Ruling: The Modi-Shah Doctrine of Governance and how the duo brought the Media and Mobs to kneel in 2019

K Bhattacharjee -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

200,333FansLike
211,490FollowersFollow
146,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com