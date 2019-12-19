Thursday, December 19, 2019
News Reports

USA honours Indian democracy, support protection of minority rights all over the world: US Sec of State Mike Pompeo
News Reports

USA honours Indian democracy, support protection of minority rights all over the world: US Sec of State Mike Pompeo

"The question that you asked relating to India, if you had followed the debate on that particular legislation carefully, you would see that it is a measure which is designed to address the needs of persecuted religious minorities from certain countries", said MEA S Jaishankar when asked about the protests against CAA in India.

OpIndia Staff
Indian Defence and Foreign ministers with their American counterparts in the 2+2 dialogues
Indian Defence and Foreign ministers with their American counterparts in the 2+2 dialogues, image via S Jaishankar on Twitter
US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has stated that the USA honours Indian democracy as India has a robust debate inside the country on issues like citizenship and religious freedom.

As per reports, Pompeo was asked a question regarding the protests in India after the passage of the CAA.

“We care deeply and always will about protecting minorities and religious rights everywhere. We honour Indian democracy as they have a robust debate on the issue that you raised,” said Mike Pompeo, United States Secretary of State at a news conference at the conclusion of the 2+2 ministerial talks.

On Wednesday Secretary Mike Pompeo and US Defense Secretary Mark Esper hosted their Indian counterparts External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh for the talks.

The top American diplomat expressed his respect to India’s democratic ethos and the concerns for the protection of rights of religious minorities all over the world.

Mike Pompeo also reiterated that the United States has been consistent in the way that it has responded to these issues, not only in India but all across the world.

S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs also responded on the issue, said, “The question that you asked relating to India, if you had followed the debate on that particular legislation carefully, you would see that it is a measure which is designed to address the needs of persecuted religious minorities from certain countries.”

He added, “If you look at what those countries are and therefore what their minorities are, perhaps you understand why certain religions were identified in terms of characterising those who had come across,” Jaishankar said.

The 2+2 dialogue is the second-highest level of engagement between both countries after summit-level engagement between the Prime Minister and the US President. It was agreed between both during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US in June 2017.

The defence and foreign secretaries of the United States hold meetings with their Indian counterparts to enhance strategic coordination between both countries and maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. The 2+2 dialogue puts strategic, defence and security relationship between two countries at the forefront and centre stage. It replaced earlier India-US Strategic and Commercial Dialogue.

