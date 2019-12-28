After Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and his asinine coterie, the country’s sportspersons too have recently started showing extreme interest in India and its internal matters. After the overdramatic response against the Indian government’s decision to revoke the special autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir, their theatrics has now shifted over to the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Recently, former Pakistan cricket captain and a close relative of underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim Javed Miandad made an appeal to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for asking other member nations to stop touring and playing cricket in India, echoing the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani’s recent statements about Pakistan being far more safer than India.

The ex-batsman was referring to the Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) riots that have taken place in India over the past few weeks.

Now responding to Miandad’s redundant theatrics, India’s former cricketer Vinod Kambli had said that Miandad’s habit of poking in others’ issues hasn’t yet gone.

Lambasting at Miandad on Twitter, Kambli reminded the Pakistani player that India has always provided the best security to the visiting teams, and perhaps he should find out which countries want to tour the terror-ravaged nation.

Kambli tweeted, “Miandad apki ungli karneki aadat gayi nai. Abhi retirement ke baad bhi chalu hai. Our country is safe. We have provided the best security to every touring nation coming to India. U should focus on checking which other country wants to tour Pakistan! @PakPassion ye dikha dena Javed Bhai”

Like many other radical Pakistani celebrities, Miandad has also been known in the past for many of his anti-India tirades. Recently, in a video which had gone viral on social media, the former Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad was seen spewing venom against India. In the video, he was seen brandishing a sword and calling for a Jihad as he claimed to show solidarity with Kashmiris.

Javed Miandad, whose son Junaid is married to underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim’s daughter, was seen in a demonstration wearing the Pakistan cricket team’s jersey and heard saying that if he can wield a bat, he can also wield a sword.

As Miandad wraps the sword in his hand, a voice in the background can be heard saying, “Balla bhi tez tha ab talwar bhi tez hai. (The bat was sharp, now the sword is sharp)”.

Excited again, Javed Miandad proudly shows off his sword and shouts that if he can use a bat to hit a six, then why cannot he use the sword to kill a man.

This is not the first time Javed Miandad has made controversial remarks. Earlier, he had promoted violence by asking Kashmiris to pick up arms. After India decided to abrogate Article 370, a frustrated Miandad had claimed that the Indian government was “coward” and that Pakistan has not kept a nuclear arsenal for a show but to deploy on India.

Earlier, the former Pakistan cricketer had said that he will visit the Line of Control (LOC) with other sportspersons to propagate peace at the border but instead went there to propagate the usual war-mongering rhetoric to bay blood of the Indians.

It is not just Javed Miandad, earlier another cricketer, Shahid Afridi had tweeted in support of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s appeal to show solidarity with Kashmiri’s on Friday in the wake of abrogation of Article 370. He had also announced his visit to LOC and shaheed’s home.