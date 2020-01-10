Monday, January 27, 2020
Home Government and Policy 10 Chairs in Universities in the names of noteworthy women approved by MWCD, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar and M.S. Subbulakshmi among them
Government and PolicyNews Reports

10 Chairs in Universities in the names of noteworthy women approved by MWCD, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar and M.S. Subbulakshmi among them

The Ministry is also of the opinion that "Beyond the spectrum of existing Gender Study Cells in some Universities, not much attention has been paid to the contributions of women." Additionally, a need was felt to "highlight and collate the achievements of women in the selected fields as well as others".

OpIndia Staff
Union Minister Smriti Irani
Engagements61

The Ministry of Women and Child Development. under Smriti Irani, has entrusted the Universities Grants Commission (UGC) to establish ten chairs in the names of noteworthy women academicians, administrators, artists, scientists, social reformers and women who have made a name for themselves in other areas. The initiative is called the ‘Establishment of Chairs in the University in the Name of Eminent Women Administrators/Artists/Scientists/Social Reformers’.

Devi Ahilyabai Holkar in the subject of Administration, Mahadevi Varma in Literature, Rani Gaidinliu in Freedom Fighter (North East) Madurai Shanmukhavadivu Subbulakhsmi in Performing Art, Lilavati in Mathematics and Kamala Sohonie in Science are some of the Chairs proposed by the UGC and approved by the Ministry.

Proposed chairs

- Ad - - article resumes -

Each Chair would receive Rs. 50 lakhs per year, that is, the expenditure in the said initiative would be Rs. 5 crores per annum. The Chairs are expected to be established for five years initially. Therefore, the total expenditure would be Rs. 25 crores.

The objectives for the establishment of the Chairs include a “hope to draw from the experience from these women while at the same time conduct research and archive their struggles and achievements”. It is also believed that women will be inspired to “pursue higher education and to achieve excellence in their area of work” besides motivating the “spirits of young girls and women towards higher studies”.

The Ministry is also of the opinion that “Beyond the spectrum of existing Gender Study Cells in some Universities, not much attention has been paid to the contributions of women.” Additionally, a need was felt to “highlight and collate the achievements of women in the selected fields as well as others”.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Kapil Sibal threatens media, warns against linking him to revelations regarding PFI funding anti-CAA riots and payments made to him

OpIndia Staff -
BJP asks Kapil Sibal to clarify about his dealings with businessman accused of money-laundering
Kapil Sibal has issued a clarification claiming that the payments made by PFI were the lawyer fees owed to him in the Hadiya case.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

The Anatomy of an Islamist: Into the mind of Sharjeel Imam, the Radical Muslim behind the Shaheen Bagh protests

From The Wire to everything else, the Anatomy of an Islamist: Into the mind of Sharjeel Imam, mastermind of Shaheen Bagh

K Bhattacharjee -

“You are a liar Mr George Soros”: Savio Rodrigues hits out on billionaire who committed USD 1 billion to ‘fight nationalism’ in India

OpIndia Staff -

#ScientistSisodia Manish Sisodia saying it is ‘scientifically impossible’ for supply pipes to provide clean water makes him a Twitter hashtag

OpIndia Staff -
Threats, water supply cut and no puja being allowed: How Hindu families are being harassed by Christians in a Mumbai building

Threats, water supply cut and no puja being allowed: How Hindu families are being harassed by Christians in a Mumbai building

OpIndia Staff -
ED report claims PFI sponsored anti-CAA violence

Nexus between Congress and Islamists in stoking anti-CAA riots? PFI spent over 120 crores, transferred huge sums to Kapil Sibal and Indira Jaising: Read details

OpIndia Staff -

Daughter of Naseeruddin Shah, Heeba Shah, assaults two veterinary clinic staff members in Mumbai: Read why

OpIndia Staff -

Day after Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam was booked for ‘cut Assam from India’ statement, multiple explosions rock Assam

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: JNU student Afreen Fatima spews venom about Ram Mandir verdict, calls terrorist Afzal guru ‘innocent’

OpIndia Staff -
Hussain Haidry

Writer of Karan Johar’s next movie Takht, Hussain Haidry, turns out to be an Islamist: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
christian hindu

Mumbai police issue notice to Christian families of a colony for harassing Hindu families, not allowing them to perform puja

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

206,959FansLike
225,244FollowersFollow
165,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com