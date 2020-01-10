10 Chairs in Universities in the names of noteworthy women approved by MWCD, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar and M.S. Subbulakshmi among them

The Ministry of Women and Child Development. under Smriti Irani, has entrusted the Universities Grants Commission (UGC) to establish ten chairs in the names of noteworthy women academicians, administrators, artists, scientists, social reformers and women who have made a name for themselves in other areas. The initiative is called the ‘Establishment of Chairs in the University in the Name of Eminent Women Administrators/Artists/Scientists/Social Reformers’.

Devi Ahilyabai Holkar in the subject of Administration, Mahadevi Varma in Literature, Rani Gaidinliu in Freedom Fighter (North East) Madurai Shanmukhavadivu Subbulakhsmi in Performing Art, Lilavati in Mathematics and Kamala Sohonie in Science are some of the Chairs proposed by the UGC and approved by the Ministry.

Each Chair would receive Rs. 50 lakhs per year, that is, the expenditure in the said initiative would be Rs. 5 crores per annum. The Chairs are expected to be established for five years initially. Therefore, the total expenditure would be Rs. 25 crores.

The objectives for the establishment of the Chairs include a “hope to draw from the experience from these women while at the same time conduct research and archive their struggles and achievements”. It is also believed that women will be inspired to “pursue higher education and to achieve excellence in their area of work” besides motivating the “spirits of young girls and women towards higher studies”.

The Ministry is also of the opinion that “Beyond the spectrum of existing Gender Study Cells in some Universities, not much attention has been paid to the contributions of women.” Additionally, a need was felt to “highlight and collate the achievements of women in the selected fields as well as others”.