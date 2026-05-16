The proposed Maharashtra Devasthan Inams Abolition (Draft) Act, 2026, has triggered strong opposition from Hindu temple organisations across the state, especially the Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh, which has warned of a statewide agitation if the legislation is enacted in its current form.

The draft law, prepared by the Maharashtra government’s Revenue Department, seeks to abolish Devsthan Inams, lands historically granted to temples and religious institutions, and create a legal framework governing their ownership, occupancy rights, transfers, encroachments and tenancy claims.

What are Devsthan Inam lands?

Devsthan Inam lands are lands historically granted to temples, religious institutions and charitable bodies by erstwhile rulers, often with exemptions from land revenue. The draft Act defines them as grants of villages, portions of villages, land revenue assignments or tax-exempt lands given to religious institutions.

The draft legislation explicitly excludes lands governed by the Hyderabad Abolition of Inams and Cash Grants Act, 1954, the Hyderabad Atiyat Inquiries Act, 1952 and the Waqf Act, 1995. This exclusion of Waqf properties has become one of the central political flashpoints in the controversy.

Why has the bill sparked opposition?

The Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh alleges that the proposed law would effectively facilitate transfer of temple lands to tenants, leaseholders, encroachers and private occupants.

According to the organisation, temple property legally belongs to the deity and cannot be alienated by either trustees or the state government. The Mahasangh argues that several Supreme Court and High Court rulings have historically recognised temples as juridical entities with protected property rights.

Speaking to OpIndia, Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh national organiser Sunil Ghanwat outlined three major objections to the draft legislation. First, he argued that the Maharashtra government itself has no ownership rights over Devsthan lands and therefore lacks authority to enact a law enabling transfer of lands owned and managed by Hindu temples. He maintained that earlier legal frameworks governing such lands were intended to prevent transfer of temple property to tenants or private occupants.

Second, Ghanwat stressed the historical and civilisational importance of these temple lands. He said many such land parcels have remained with temples for centuries and, in several cases, may have originally been granted by Hindu rulers including Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and other royal dynasties. According to him, enactment of the proposed law could result in historically protected temple lands passing into the hands of individuals for whom they were never intended, thereby weakening the institutional and religious foundations of temples.

Third, Ghanwat strongly objected to the exclusion granted to Waqf properties under the draft law. He argued that the legislation specifically exempts lands claimed by Waqf Boards while targeting only Hindu temple lands for restructuring and transfer provisions. According to him, this selective application has become one of the biggest points of contention surrounding the proposed legislation.

The organisation further claims the draft law weakens temple ownership rights, regularises encroachments, benefits builders and land mafias, creates unequal treatment between Hindu temple and Waqf properties, and undermines the financial independence of temples.

Key Provisions In The Draft Law

Abolition of Devsthan Inams

Section 3 abolishes all Devsthan Inams except cash allowances and extinguishes existing incidents and rights attached to such grants. This means traditional legal protections and structures surrounding temple lands would cease under the new framework.

Occupancy rights to tenants and holders

One of the most controversial provisions is Section 4, which grants occupancy rights to authorised holders, Mirasdars, tenants and inferior holders cultivating the land personally. The draft further provides that such lands would be held as “Occupant Class-I” property, effectively granting strong ownership-like rights. Temple bodies fear this provision could permanently transfer large portions of temple lands away from religious institutions.

Regularisation of occupation since 2011

The draft law allows regrant of certain Devsthan lands even to “unauthorised holders” if they have been in continuous possession since before 1 January 2011, if eviction would cause hardship, if they pay market value and if the holding remains within economic holding limits.

Additionally, residential occupants in Gaothan areas before 1 January 2011 may receive Occupant Class-I rights without paying occupancy price or Nazarana. Critics argue this amounts to legalising encroachments.

Anti-land grabbing clauses

The same draft law also introduces strict anti-land-grabbing provisions. Sections 7 and 8 criminalise illegal occupation of Devsthan lands, allow imprisonment ranging from two to five years, permit fines up to the market value of the land and enable summary eviction by collectors.

The government appears to be attempting a dual approach by regularising older occupations while simultaneously preventing future encroachments. However, temple organisations argue that the cut-off date mechanism itself incentivises past illegal occupation.

Why is the Waqf exemption becoming controversial?

The Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh has strongly objected to the explicit exclusion of Waqf properties from the Act.

Mahasangh leaders pointed to a 2016 government circular that reportedly directed revenue records to mark Waqf properties as non-transferable. They asked why similar protection is not being extended to Hindu temple lands.

This has transformed the issue from a land reform debate into a broader political controversy involving alleged unequal treatment of religious institutions, Hindu temple autonomy and state control over temple assets.

Constitutional concerns raised by temple bodies

The Mahasangh argues the law violates Article 25 relating to freedom of religion, Article 26 concerning management of religious affairs and Article 300A dealing with the right to property.

According to the organisation, temple lands are essential for sustaining rituals, temple administration, charitable activities, priests and staff, religious festivals and community welfare activities. Leaders claim that transferring land rights would financially weaken temples across Maharashtra.

Demands raised By Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh

The organisation submitted a memorandum demanding immediate withdrawal of the draft Act, explicit non-transferable status for Devsthan lands in land records, a stringent Anti-Land Grabbing law for temple lands, an SIT probe into past encroachments and forged records, and fast-track courts to resolve temple land disputes within six months.

The Mahasangh warned that if the government proceeds with the legislation, it could launch a statewide agitation involving temple trusts, devotees and Hindu organisations.

Meeting with CM Devendra Fadnavis

A delegation led by Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh national organiser Sunil Ghanwat met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with MLAs Pratap Adsad and Pratap Pachpute to submit a memorandum against the proposed law.

Ghanwat later stated that the Chief Minister acknowledged the seriousness of the issue and instructed officials to convene a meeting with the concerned department and ministers.

What happens next?

The draft Act has currently been placed in the public domain for objections and suggestions. Citizens and stakeholders have been asked to submit objections before 5 June 2026 through divisional commissioners’ offices.

The state government may now choose to modify the draft, introduce amendments, delay implementation or proceed with the bill in the legislature.

Given the scale of opposition from temple organisations and the politically sensitive Waqf comparison, the issue is likely to become a major religious and political flashpoint in Maharashtra in the coming months.