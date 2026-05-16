Tension has increased in Chandana village of Kheda district, Gujarat, after local Hindus complained about illegal encroachment on village land and harassment of women and girls near shops built on that land. Villagers have now submitted a petition to the district administration demanding immediate action, removal of the encroachment, and proper security arrangements in the area.

According to the complaint, some members of the Muslim community occupied vacant land located in the middle of the village several years ago and later built shops and other structures there. Villagers say the area has now become a regular gathering point where Muslim groups sit for long hours and create trouble for women passing through the road nearby.

Villagers raise concerns over women’s safety

Local residents say Hindu women and girls use the road near these shops every day while going to schools, markets, temples and other places. Villagers claim that groups of men standing near the shops often pass obscene comments, use abusive language and make indecent gestures at them.

People from the Hindu community also said that the problem becomes more serious during religious events and festivals. Several temples and Chabutri Chowk are located near the disputed area, where programmes such as Navratri Garba, Bhathiji Maharaj Garba, Ramdhun and Ramdevji Bhajans are organised every year.

Villagers claim that during such festivals, some Muslim shopkeepers keep their shops open till late at night and make sarcastic and offensive remarks at people attending the programmes. Residents also recalled earlier incidents during Navratri when photos and videos of women and girls participating in Garba were secretly recorded, leading to tensions and clashes in the village.

According to residents, the area has now gained a bad reputation because incidents of staring at women, making obscene comments and even following girls to nearby shops have become common.

Petition submitted to the collector

The Hindu community has demanded that the administration remove the encroachment immediately and ensure safety in the village. A copy of the petition submitted to the Collector is reportedly available with Opindia.

In the petition, villagers stated that the land belongs to the village and that illegal structures and shops were built there without any permission. They urged authorities to take quick action before the situation worsens further.

Hindu organisation says harassment has been going on for years

Speaking to Opindia Dhavalsinh Zala, an office bearer of a local Hindu organisation, said Hindu women and girls had been facing harassment for nearly three years.

He said the accused had first occupied land in the centre of the village and later built illegal structures on it. According to him, tensions over the issue had already led to clashes during Navratri celebrations around three years ago.

Zala further said that during the latest Navratri celebrations, some Muslim youths rode motorcycles loudly through the middle of Garba events and behaved in an indecent manner. He claimed villagers had repeatedly complained about such activities, but the issue continued.

Administration starts action on illegal shops

Zala also linked the current anger in the village to a recent gangrape case involving a Hindu minor. He said that after details of the case came out, villagers started checking land records and documents connected to the disputed area.

According to him, the investigation by local residents showed that the structures were built on surplus village land. He added that the administration has now assured villagers of strict action.

The district administration has reportedly pasted notices on several shops built on the disputed land and asked owners to provide documents and proof related to ownership and construction. Officials have reportedly warned that strict action will be taken if valid documents are not submitted.

Minor Hindu girl gangraped for three years

The village had recently come into the spotlight after a serious case involving a 17-year-old Hindu girl was registered at Kheda Town Police Station.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, police registered a case against nine Muslim men. According to the complaint, the main accused, identified as Parvez Pathan, first trapped the minor girl and secretly recorded obscene photos and videos of her.

The complaint says he then repeatedly raped her by threatening to make the videos viral. It further states that he later handed the girl over to several of his friends, who also raped her between 2023 and 2025.

The victim reportedly remained silent for years because of repeated threats and blackmail. According to the family, the accused warned her that the photos and videos would be leaked publicly if she spoke about the abuse.

The matter finally came to light after the girl, mentally disturbed by the harassment, spoke about ending her life. Her family then learned about the entire incident and approached the police.

A formal complaint was registered on 17th April, 2026. Police invoked serious sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act and began an investigation.

PI VB Desai of Kheda Town Police told Opindia that the initial investigation suggested the incident was part of a planned criminal conspiracy.

The gangrape case, along with the dispute over illegal encroachment and complaints of harassment, has now increased tension in Chandana village, with local residents demanding immediate action from the administration.