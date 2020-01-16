Friday, January 17, 2020
Home Opinions By filing suit against CAA, Communists in Kerala have ensured that they will be remembered for opposing justice for persecuted minorities
OpinionsPolitics

By filing suit against CAA, Communists in Kerala have ensured that they will be remembered for opposing justice for persecuted minorities

The arguments against the constitutionality of the CAA are not convincing enough. However, it is going to be interesting to see what the Supreme Court decided in this Kerala v. Union dispute.

Shriya Gune
CAA
Engagements160

Govt of the state of Kerala has filed a suit against the Union of India challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA), Passport (Entry to India) Amendment Rules 2015 and Foreigner order 2015. The suit is filed under Article 131 of the constitution which provides for original jurisdiction of the Supreme court. Under this Article, the Supreme Court is empowered to decide disputes between the Union govt and state govts or between two or more states. Both the impugned Act and Rules are challenged on the ground that they violate article 14,21 and 25 of Indian constitution and are violative of the principle of secularism which is a basic feature of the constitution.

Such an original suit can be filed by a state against the Union if there is a dispute between the two which involves any question of fact or law on which existence or extent of a legal right depends.

Kerala is the first state to have filed a suit against the CAA. No other state has challenged the said Act in any court of law yet. Kerala state assembly had earlier passed a resolution against the CAA. Such resolution has no force as the state assembly has no right to deny enforcement of a law passed by parliament. Citizenship being a subject in the Union list, the parliament of India is absolutely competent to make laws on the same. All states are bound by any laws made by parliament and have to take all necessary steps for enforcement of such law. There are reports that Kerala CM Pinarayee Vijayan has written to all the non-BJP chief ministers urging them to take similar steps against the CAA.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The arguments against the constitutionality of the CAA are not convincing enough. However, it is going to be interesting to see what the Supreme Court decided in this Kerala v. Union dispute.

Pinarayee Vijayan hails from the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Communists have had a bloody history all over the world. From Stalin to Mao and to Naxalites in India, the followers of this ideology have always tried to seize power using violence and persecuting those who have different opinions. Even today, several RSS karyakartas have had to lose their lives only because they did not believe in communism and they had their own ideology. So, it is naïve of us to expect that a Communist govt would ever support a law doing justice to persecuted minorities. By filing this suit challenging CAA and by painting this law as anti-Muslim, the Kerala govt has resorted to Muslim appeasement and divisive politics. Whatever the outcome of this litigation may be, Pinarayee Vijayan needs to know that the whole nation is watching and is going to remember how the Communist party did not stand in solidarity with the nation in doing justice to the persecuted minorities from our neighbouring countries.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:NRC, NPR, caa propaganda, petition

Big Story

Who was Karim Lala, the underworld don that Sanjay Raut claims Indira Gandhi used to meet

K Bhattacharjee -
On Tuesday, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut had stated that Indira Gandhi used to come to Mumbai to meet underworld don Karim Lala
Karim Lala was one of the most infamous characters in modern Mumbai and revealed the dark underbelly of the culture of crime that flourished in the city.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Varun Grover is willing to show his documents in the United States but not in India

‘Kaagaz nahi dikhayenge’ fame comedian all set to give fingerprints and all documents to Trump government in US

OpIndia Staff -
The Quint deletes its Muslim cab driver sob story video after being accused of paying him for acting in it

The Quint deletes Muslim cab driver sob story video after being accused of paying him for acting in it: Here is what they need to explain

Editorial Desk -
Latest poster from Shaheen Bagh confirms that CAA ‘protests’ is about Islamist supremacy and Hinduphobia: Here is why

Latest poster from Shaheen Bagh confirms that CAA ‘protests’ is about Islamist supremacy and Hinduphobia: Here is why

Editorial Desk -

Altnews, co-founded by two Muslims, spreads misinformation about Hindu Swastika

OpIndia Staff -

Acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan says people like Anurag Kashyap use social media to get noticed, asks them to “shut their mouth”

OpIndia Staff -
Narendra Modi

Exclusive: After Minister Piyush Goyal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to meet Amazon and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos

OpIndia Staff -

AAP gave ticket to relative of my daughter’s rapist, Sanjay Singh threw me out of his office, alleges mother of a rape victim

OpIndia Staff -
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri says 'sobbing' Muslim cabbie in The Quint video is a part-time actor who was hired for the video

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri says ‘sobbing’ Muslim cabbie in The Quint’s video is a part-time actor who was hired for the video

OpIndia Staff -
Aishe Ghosh rakes up the issue of Kashmir during the anti-CAA protests

The masks are off? JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh rakes up Kashmir during the Jamia protests against CAA

OpIndia Staff -

Brands temporarily reducing visibility of ads featuring Deepika Padukone following her PR stunt at JNU: Report

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

205,372FansLike
220,945FollowersFollow
157,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com