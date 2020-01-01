Cricketer Hardik Pandya announces engagement with girlfriend actress Natasa Stankovic, see pics

Cricketer Hardik Pandya today took to Instagram to announce his engagement with his actor-girlfriend Natasa Stankovic.

Sharing pictures with the popular Bollywood classic ‘Main tera, tu meri, jaane saara Hindustan’, Pandya let his fans know of his engagement.

Natasa Stankovic is a Serbia-born actress who did her Bollywood debut in Prakash Jha’s Satyagraha. She has also appeared in reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan. She too took to Instagram to share pictures with her fiance.

- Ad - - article resumes -

On cricketing front, Pandya is currently recovering from a back injury and has missed out on the Twenty20 International (T20I) and One-Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh and the West Indies. He will also not be part of India’s upcoming home series against Sri Lanka and Australia. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named him in India A’s squad for the New Zealand tour.