Tensions in the Middle-East between the United States of America and Iran are escalating. Following the assassination of the Iranian General Soleimani by US forces in Iraq, a war between the two countries appears imminent. The Foreign Ministry of Iran has labelled the murder of their General an act of ‘international terrorism’.

Furthermore, Iran has also decided to finalize a further retreat from the Nuclear deal. The spokesman for the Foreign Ministry said that officials will meet late on Sunday to consider steps to reduce Iran’s commitments under the Nuclear Deal framework it signed in 2015.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had threatened Iran that the USA has identified 52 sites, including cultural sites, if Iran started getting ideas about retribution. Now, Iran has responded by saying that if the USA chooses to do so, it would constitute a war crime. Their Foreign Minister said, “Those masquerading as diplomats and those who shamelessly sat to identify Iranian cultural & civilian targets should not even bother to open a law dictionary.”

Also, Iran has unfurled a red flag on top of the iconic The Holy Dome of Jamkaran Mosque in Qom, which is an old Shi’ite tradition symbolising bloody revenge. Now, as per reports, a UK Royal Navy nuclear-powered attack submarine will be “in position to strike Iran” if the current tensions between Tehran and Washington over the killing of an Iranian general result in a full-fledged armed conflict.

There was also a terror attack in Kenya at one of the US’ military bases by Al-Shabab, an Al Qaeda affiliate. “U.S. Africa Command acknowledges there was an attack at Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya and is monitoring the situation,” said U.S Army Maj. Gen. William Gayler in a statement. “Al-Shabab is a brutal terrorist organization,” said Gayler. “It is an Al-Qaeda affiliate seeking to establish a self-governed Islamic territory in East Africa, to remove Western influence and ideals from the region, and to further its jihadist agenda. U.S. presence in Africa is critically important to counter-terrorism efforts.”