Thursday, January 16, 2020
After AMU, Jamia Millia Islamia to move court for registration of FIR against Delhi Police who retaliated against Islamist mobs

The police had to enter Jamia campus on December 15 to flush out violent rioters who had been pelting stones and burning vehicles in the area.

OpIndia Staff
Jamia Millia authorities to move to court to seek filing of FIR against police action inside campus
Delhi Police outside Jamia Millia Islamia campus (image: Hindustan Times)
Taking a cue from Aligarh Muslim University, the Jamia Millia Islamia university also declared today that they will move the court for registration of FIR against the Delhi Police. The university officials said that the varsity will move court over the non-filing of an FIR by the Delhi Police in the alleged ‘violence’ that took place in the university on December 15.

The application will be filed under Section 156(3) (Police officer’s power to investigate cognizable case) of CrPC in court.

On Tuesday, Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar met Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and urged him to lodge an FIR in connection with the police action on campus after violence erupted during an anti-CAA riot in the area on December 15.

Akhtar also met MHRD officials on Tuesday and reiterated her demand for an enquiry into the “police brutality” on the campus and raised the issue of an FIR not being registered in the matter yet.

Jamia spokesperson Ahmed Azeem stated, “An application will be filed very soon in the lower court under section 156(3) of the CrPC seeking direction to police to register an FIR.”

Notably, the Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Prof Tariq Mansoor on Tuesday also said that the varsity will file an FIR against the Uttar Pradesh Police for entering the hostel without permission.

Rampant violence, riots, arson, vandalism, damage to public life and property in the name of ‘peaceful protests’ had been reported from Jamia Nagar on December 15. The police had to enter Jamia campus to flush out rioters who had been pelting stones.

Several buses, many two-wheelers were burnt by the Jamia Nagar protestors and rampant damaged was caused to the public properties in the area. The Delhi Police had baton-charged the violent protestors in retaliation. Police statements and videos later had shown that the rioters had been prepared.

Read: Jamia Millia Islamia university refuses to give CCTV footage of anti-CAA violence to Delhi police

In the wake of violent protests that erupted at the Jamia Millia Islamia University, the Delhi Police had then claimed that the violence was not spontaneous but well-planned. They had said that the rioters were well-prepared and that the protests were engineered beforehand. In fact, CCTV footage’s had emerged which showed how Jamia rioters had pelted stones and how masked men had set a motorcycle and a DTC bus on fire.

Further investigation by the Delhi Police into the December 15 Jamia violence had unravelled the involvement of political parties like Congress and Aam Aadmi Party and many radical Islamic organisations, in the entire fiasco. The Delhi Police had named former Congress MLA Asif Khan as one of the accused in its FIR.

Surprisingly, the university has been supporting these ‘students’ and has refused to share the footage captured by CCTV cameras in the university campus to identify the rioters with the Delhi Police.

