150 members of radical Islamist outfit PFI entered Delhi, hid in Jamia area 2 days before anti-CAA riots: Police on Jamia Millia Islamia riots

The country has seen widespread violent “protests” against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that seeks to give citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighbouring Islamic nations. Muslim mobs have gone on a rampage, indulging in stone-pelting, violence and vandalism. The Delhi police are now, along with Intelligence Agencies investigating the reasons behind anti-CAA riots that broke out in Jamia Millia Islamia University and the finger firmly points towards the radical Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

Pointing to the violent protests in the area of Shaheen Bagh, the police have said that there is a reason behind that area being so volatile and the reasons will be revealed in time.

The Delhi Police point finger to the location of the Popular Front of India’s (PFI) headquarters in the vicinity of Shaheen Bagh, Okhla, Jamia Nagar, Batla House.

According to the police, around 150 members of the radical Islamist outfit PFI entered Delhi from different states on the 13th of December, two days before the violence in Jamia Millia Islamia University. They had, according to the police and intelligence agencies hid in the Jamia area before the violence broke out.

The stone-pelting and arson were started by these elements from PFI according to the police. They have also said that the protests emerged in Delhi as the activists knew the media would splash it and that would help widen the base of stir.

While the police have garnered enough evidence, many PFI Islamists have gone underground after the investigation pointed towards PFI’s active role in the riots not just in Delhi but also in Lucknow.

The First Information Report filed by the Delhi Police in connection with violent protests by Jamia Millia Islamia incident states that 7 to 8 ‘students’ along with miscreants pelted stones from inside the university gates on Sunday.

Six people including four local politicians and the former Congress MLA have been named as suspects in the Delhi Police FIR related to Jamia violence. The Delhi Police has named former Congress MLA Asif Khan as one of the accused in its FIR.

The other six accused persons have been identified as local politicians Ashu Khan, Mustafa and Haider, Kasim Usmani – a member of the CYSS, the student wing of Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party, AISA member Chandan Kumar, SIO member Asif Tanha, a member of the Students Islamic Organisation of India, police said.

It must be recalled that the Uttar Pradesh police on 23rd December had arrested the state head of the radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), Waseem and his two aides for masterminding the violence during the anti-CAA riots in Lucknow last week.

An intelligence report shared with the Ministry of Home Affairs had also said that some ‘political parties’ and banned radical Islamist outfits like SIMI and PFI are behind the violent protests in several places across the country.