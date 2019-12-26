Thursday, December 26, 2019
Home News Reports 150 members of radical Islamist outfit PFI entered Delhi, hid in Jamia area 2 days before anti-CAA riots: Police on Jamia Millia Islamia riots
CrimeNews Reports

150 members of radical Islamist outfit PFI entered Delhi, hid in Jamia area 2 days before anti-CAA riots: Police on Jamia Millia Islamia riots

While the police have garnered enough evidence, many PFI Islamists have gone underground after the investigation pointed towards PFI's active role in the riots not just in Delhi but also in Lucknow.

OpIndia Staff
150 members of radical Islamist outfit PFI entered Delhi, hid in Jamia area 2 days before anti-CAA riots: Police on Jamia Millia Islamia riots
Anti-CAA riots in Jamia
Engagements782

The country has seen widespread violent “protests” against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that seeks to give citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighbouring Islamic nations. Muslim mobs have gone on a rampage, indulging in stone-pelting, violence and vandalism. The Delhi police are now, along with Intelligence Agencies investigating the reasons behind anti-CAA riots that broke out in Jamia Millia Islamia University and the finger firmly points towards the radical Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

Pointing to the violent protests in the area of Shaheen Bagh, the police have said that there is a reason behind that area being so volatile and the reasons will be revealed in time.

The Delhi Police point finger to the location of the Popular Front of India’s (PFI) headquarters in the vicinity of Shaheen Bagh, Okhla, Jamia Nagar, Batla House.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: AAP MLA and Delhi Waqf Board Chairman Amanatullah Khan rewards Md Minhajuddin, who got ‘injured’ during Jamia anti-CAA riots

According to the police, around 150 members of the radical Islamist outfit PFI entered Delhi from different states on the 13th of December, two days before the violence in Jamia Millia Islamia University. They had, according to the police and intelligence agencies hid in the Jamia area before the violence broke out.

The stone-pelting and arson were started by these elements from PFI according to the police. They have also said that the protests emerged in Delhi as the activists knew the media would splash it and that would help widen the base of stir.

Read: Jamia students joined rioters, former Congress MLA Asif Khan named: Read details of FIR filed in Jamia anti-CAA riot case

While the police have garnered enough evidence, many PFI Islamists have gone underground after the investigation pointed towards PFI’s active role in the riots not just in Delhi but also in Lucknow.

The First Information Report filed by the Delhi Police in connection with violent protests by Jamia Millia Islamia incident states that 7 to 8 ‘students’ along with miscreants pelted stones from inside the university gates on Sunday.

Six people including four local politicians and the former Congress MLA have been named as suspects in the Delhi Police FIR related to Jamia violence. The Delhi Police has named former Congress MLA Asif Khan as one of the accused in its FIR.

The other six accused persons have been identified as local politicians Ashu Khan, Mustafa and Haider, Kasim Usmani – a member of the CYSS, the student wing of Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party, AISA member Chandan Kumar, SIO member  Asif Tanha, a member of the Students Islamic Organisation of India, police said.

It must be recalled that the Uttar Pradesh police on 23rd December had arrested the state head of the radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), Waseem and his two aides for masterminding the violence during the anti-CAA riots in Lucknow last week.

Read: Who is instigating violence in colleges: Congress, NSUI, a sinister WhatsApp group and anti-CAA protests

An intelligence report shared with the Ministry of Home Affairs had also said that some ‘political parties’ and banned radical Islamist outfits like SIMI and PFI are behind the violent protests in several places across the country.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:jamia riots, muslim mobs jamia, pfi in jamia, anti caa riots in jamia, delhi anti caa riots, congress anti caa, anti caa protests

Big Story

Rana Ayyub accuses UP cops of Islamophobia after anti-CAA Muslim rioters die in police efforts to stop violence by Muslim mob

OpIndia Staff -
Rana Ayyub accuses UP govt of Islamophobia after Muslim rioters die in police efforts to stop Muslim mob violence
Fake news peddler Rana Ayyub labelled Police action to curb anti-CAA mob violence as an 'anti-Muslim carnage'.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Far-Left propagandist Arundhati Roy tells people to lie during NPR, says ‘shouldn’t give this government 4 more years’

OpIndia Staff -
57 houses identified in Firozabad that had stones and bricks placed on their roofs

Firozabad anti-CAA riots: Drone camera identifies 57 houses with stones on their roof

OpIndia Staff -
ub-inspector Sunil Tomar banana seller

Agra police officer disguises as banana seller to hunt Firozabad anti-CAA rioters hiding in the city

OpIndia Staff -

Barkha Dutt’s sister Bahar Dutt caught in plagiarism row, latter denies the allegations

OpIndia Staff -

Low IQ Bollywood entertainers in their mad rush to appear ‘concerned secular citizens’ end up spreading falsehood, endorsing Pakistan

Nirwa Mehta -

Sonam Kapoor becomes ‘Hindu brown female actor’ when called out for her hypocrisy on sexual harassment at Saudi Arabia concert

OpIndia Staff -
online sex racket

Kerala: Police file charge sheet against ‘Kiss of love’ organisers under POCSO in connection with online sex trafficking case

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Days after Mamata’s cabinet minister Siddiqullah threatened Amit Shah, Bangladesh Govt denies Mamata’s Minister Visa

OpIndia Staff -

“Hum kagaz nahin dikhayenge, but please bring valid ID proof to attend our concert”: Netizens mock #MeToo accused ‘comedian’ Varun Grover’s anti-NRC poem

OpIndia Staff -
Pubic property damage

Uttar Pradesh: 28 residents asked to pay Rs 14 lakh as compensation for damage caused to public property during anti-CAA riots in Rampur

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

195,596FansLike
208,894FollowersFollow
140,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com