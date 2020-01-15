Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Home News Reports Aligarh Muslim University to file FIR against police for 'crossing the mandate' and entering hostel without permission
News Reports

Aligarh Muslim University to file FIR against police for ‘crossing the mandate’ and entering hostel without permission

AMU spokesperson Shafey Kidwai reportedly said in a statement that an FIR would be lodged against the police to "raise voice against police high-handedness".

OpIndia Staff
AMU to file FIR against UP Police
Engagements83

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor on Tuesday said that the varsity will file an FIR against the Uttar Pradesh Police for entering the hostel without permission. After the anti-CAA protests got violent on December 15, the AMU VC had given UP Police permission to enter the campus to maintain law and order. The AMU students were taking out a solidarity march with Jamia Millia Islamia students when things got violent at AMU.

As per the reports, the VC has now said that the police exceeded the mandate and while the permission was given to restore peace on campus, the police allegedly entered residential hostels.

Read: AMU students were aggressive and deliberately created disturbances, Police used non-lethal weapons for self defence: Aligarh SSP on anti-CAA riots

- Ad - - article resumes -

AMU spokesperson Shafey Kidwai reportedly said in a statement that an FIR would be lodged against the police to “raise voice against police high-handedness”.

Following the violence in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar, where Jamia Millia Islamia university is situated, it was reported that students of AMU had also clashed with UP Police on the night of 15 December. OP Singh, the DGP of UP, stated that after Jamia incident, rumours had spread to AMU where students were gathered. He added that despite the police interacting with the students to remain calm and not resort to violence, some students started stone-pelting.

After the fracas at the Aligarh Muslim University on the night of December 15, social media was flooded with assertions that the Uttar Pradesh police may have entered hostels, thrashed students and indulged in vandalism at the Aligarh Muslim University on Sunday night while dealing with a student protest over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Read: Complaint filed in Aligarh police station over ‘Yogi teri kabar khudegi, AMU ke dharti par’ slogans: Watch the video

The police stated that despite the proctoral team’s attempts, many students had scaled the gates, and had come outside to clash with the police at AMU circle. Another video showed the police warning the students not to resort to violence and breach orders of unlawful assembly. When the rioters continued to pelt stones, the police had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:amu vice chancellor, amu file fir against police, aligarh muslim university anti-caa protests

Big Story

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri says ‘sobbing’ Muslim cabbie in The Quint’s video is a part-time actor who was hired for the video

OpIndia Staff -
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri says 'sobbing' Muslim cabbie in The Quint video is a part-time actor who was hired for the video
A controversy has erupted over a video shared by The Quint where a Muslim cab driver is seen hyperventilating over the proposed National Register of Citizens.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Brands temporarily reducing visibility of ads featuring Deepika Padukone following her PR stunt at JNU: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Narendra Modi

Exclusive: After Minister Piyush Goyal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to meet Amazon and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos

OpIndia Staff -
Minor girl in Mumbai raped by one Ajmal Hussain who had befriended her under a Hindu name

Mumbai: Ajmal Hussain Lashkar becomes Ashish Dubey, befriends then rapes minor girl and her aunt

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai

Rajdeep Sardesai issued an unconditional apology to an IPS officer in November 2019 for spreading fake news in 2007

OpIndia Staff -

TikTok user Yuvraj Singh wins hearts, compliments from Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan after his dancing clips go viral

OpIndia Staff -

Sushma Swaraj’s husband Swaraj Kaushal narrates a story of how a proofreader in Times of India changed India’s political landscape

OpIndia Staff -
Spectators protesting against CAA, NRC confronted by individuals and pro-Modi slogans

Watch: Crowd in Wankhede stadium chants ‘Modi, Modi’ as some individuals try to break into anti-CAA-NRC-NPR formation

OpIndia Staff -
Robert Vadra Bikaner

‘Can’t recall source of fund, saw land only on Google Map’: Robert Vadra to ED on Bikaner land scam

OpIndia Staff -
ABVP member alleges discrimination in treatment at AIIMS on the basis of ideology

JNU violence: Delhi HC asks Delhi Police to seize mobiles of members of ‘Friends of RSS’ and ‘Unity Against Left’ WhatsApp groups

OpIndia Staff -

Deliberately spread fake news, grovel and apologise when caught: Here are 3 instances when Rajdeep Sardesai tendered ‘unconditional apologies’

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

204,797FansLike
220,077FollowersFollow
155,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com