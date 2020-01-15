Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor on Tuesday said that the varsity will file an FIR against the Uttar Pradesh Police for entering the hostel without permission. After the anti-CAA protests got violent on December 15, the AMU VC had given UP Police permission to enter the campus to maintain law and order. The AMU students were taking out a solidarity march with Jamia Millia Islamia students when things got violent at AMU.

As per the reports, the VC has now said that the police exceeded the mandate and while the permission was given to restore peace on campus, the police allegedly entered residential hostels.

AMU spokesperson Shafey Kidwai reportedly said in a statement that an FIR would be lodged against the police to “raise voice against police high-handedness”.

Following the violence in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar, where Jamia Millia Islamia university is situated, it was reported that students of AMU had also clashed with UP Police on the night of 15 December. OP Singh, the DGP of UP, stated that after Jamia incident, rumours had spread to AMU where students were gathered. He added that despite the police interacting with the students to remain calm and not resort to violence, some students started stone-pelting.

After the fracas at the Aligarh Muslim University on the night of December 15, social media was flooded with assertions that the Uttar Pradesh police may have entered hostels, thrashed students and indulged in vandalism at the Aligarh Muslim University on Sunday night while dealing with a student protest over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The police stated that despite the proctoral team’s attempts, many students had scaled the gates, and had come outside to clash with the police at AMU circle. Another video showed the police warning the students not to resort to violence and breach orders of unlawful assembly. When the rioters continued to pelt stones, the police had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.