Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Crime

"I saw it for myself, some protestors were carrying wet blankets and putting them on tear gas shells to minimise their impact. It did not seem to be spontaneous but well planned. Investigation underway," said Additional DCP, Southeast Delhi.

OpIndia Staff
Jamia Nagar violence
In the wake of violent protests that erupted at the Jamia Millia Islamia University, the Delhi Police had today claimed that the investigations are underway to determine if the rampant vandalism, arson and stone-peltings were part of a larger conspiracy.

Additional DCP(South East), Kumar Gyanesh asserted that by looking at the preparations made by the protestors, it appeared that the violent protests were not instantaneous but planned well in advance. He claimed that a probe has been ordered to ascertain if the violent acts of arson and vandalism during the protests were engineered beforehand.

“I saw it for myself, some protestors were carrying wet blankets and putting them on tear gas shells to minimise their impact. It did not seem to be spontaneous but well planned. Investigation underway,” Gyanesh said.

Delhi Police also rubbished the rumours that bullets were fired by the police personnel on the protestors when the agitation turned ugly. It also claimed that the 10 people arrested by the police for the acts of arson and vandalism during the protests did not belong to the Jamia Millia Islamia University and were outsiders.

Citing the Delhi Police report, a Home Ministry official said, “No bullet was fired by the Delhi Police during protests at Jamia. All 10 persons detained have a criminal background. More anti-social elements are being tracked,” the officials said, citing a Delhi Police report.

Read: Protests against CAB in Jamia Millia Islamia turn violent amidst chants of Allaho Akbar, Nara-e-Taqbeer and La ilahi illilah

It is notable here that an OpIndia exclusive report had exposed the involvement of Congress’ NSUI members to organise pre-planned protests in India and make it look like organic protests. It is also being reported that an intelligence report submitted to the MHA says that banned radical organisations like PFI and SIMI may be behind the violent riots and planning to spread the violence across the country.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill aims to give Citizenship to the persecuted minorities like Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from the neighbouring Islamic nations of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The Bill has been passed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and also got the assent of the President.

