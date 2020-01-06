The Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa has said today that a committee has been formed under the Joint Commissioner of Police for fact-finding and to avoid any delay in investigation and enquiry into the unprecedented violence witnessed in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi yesterday.

Randhawa also said that the police have found vital clues in the case and are hoping to resolve it soon.

Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa on #JNUViolence: A committee has been formed under the Joint Commissioner of Police, for fact finding and to avoid any delay in investigation and inquiry. We have found some vital clues and we are trying that the case is solved soon.

A day after violence broke out on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, around 700 police personnel have been deployed outside its gates on Monday. The police said the large deployment has been made to maintain law and order.

MS Randhawa held a meeting with a delegation of students and teachers after violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University here, officials said on Monday.

The delegation comprising students and teachers from JNU, Jamia and Delhi University submitted an application to the Delhi Police PRO with four demands, including urgent medical assistance to injured students and arrest of the accused behind the violence.

“The police have assured us that they will look into the matter and our demands,” president Federation of Central University Teachers’ associations Rajib Ray said.

Late on Sunday after masked goons ran riots on the campus, JNU issued a statement where it said that during the ongoing registration process, violent students had again entered the CIS premises on Saturday and had made the servers dysfunctional by damaging the power supplies. The university stated that the groups of students opposing the fee hike want to stop students from registering with revised fees.

The protesting students have also closed some schools and have stopped the students and teachers from entering. On 5th January, when non-agitating students had tried to enter their respective school buildings, they were physically stopped by the protestors. At 4.30 pm, the agitating students had reportedly moved from the admin block to hostel rooms attacking the students who had supported the registration process. Even though police were informed, by the time police reached, several students and security staff at the hostels were reportedly badly injured in the assault by the violent protestors.

Following yesterday’s incident, several shocking details have come to the fore. While on one hand, Congress links to the entire ruckus have emerged, a JNU student has also confirmed that the attacks were planned by the left organisation and had hijacked a WhatsApp group to defame ABVP activists to portray that the ABVP students were behind the attack.

In that group, some people with international number talked to portray that the whole violence was orchestrated by the ABVP, alleged the student.