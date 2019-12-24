BSP supremo Mayawati has urged the Central Government to allay the apprehensions among Muslims regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister tweeted, “The BJP government should put to rest all the misgivings surrounding the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens and fully satisfy them.”

2. लेकिन इसके साथ ही मुस्लिम समाज के लोग सावधान भी रहें। कहीं इस मुद्दे की आड़ में उनका राजनैतिक शोषण तो नहीं हो रहा है और वे उसमें पिसने लगे हैं। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 24, 2019

In addition, Mayawati also advised the Muslim community to remain cautious and not allow the issue of CAA/NRC to be used to politically exploit them.

After the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act, protests denouncing the passage of the legislation erupted at several cities and towns across the country. Many of these protests were marked with violence, acts of arson and vandalism and stone-pelting against the police authorities.

Mayawati has condemned the violent protests across the country, including Uttar Pradesh and said that her party is against violence and the party stands with the innocents who are among those arrested. She has also demanded an impartial probe on all the incidents.

Furthermore, Mayawati has also asked UP BSP head Munkad Ali to reach out and offer their condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their dear ones in the protests against the CAA/NRC in the state.

Earlier on Sunday, in a mega rally in Ramlila Maidan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reassured the Muslim population of the country that the CAA does not concern the citizens of India but it provides citizenship to the persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Slamming the opposition of peddling lies around the enactment of CAA, PM Modi said, “The opposition parties have resorted to spreading lies after the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Congress and its friends, some urban Naxals are spreading rumours that all Muslims will be sent to detention centres. Respect your education, read what is the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC. You are educated. Muslims have nothing to worry about the CAA and NRC.”