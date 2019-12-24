Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Mayawati cautions Muslims not to get exploited by political parties over CAA and NRC

Mayawati hs advised the Muslim community to remain cautious and not allow the issue of CAA/NRC to be used to politically exploit them. She has also expressed sympathies to those killed in violent riots.

OpIndia Staff
Mayawati asks Muslims to remain cautious on being exploited by political parties for their personal gains over CAA and NRC
Mayawati(Source: Economic Times)
BSP supremo Mayawati has urged the Central Government to allay the apprehensions among Muslims regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister tweeted, “The BJP government should put to rest all the misgivings surrounding the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens and fully satisfy them.”

In addition, Mayawati also advised the Muslim community to remain cautious and not allow the issue of CAA/NRC to be used to politically exploit them.

After the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act, protests denouncing the passage of the legislation erupted at several cities and towns across the country. Many of these protests were marked with violence, acts of arson and vandalism and stone-pelting against the police authorities.

Mayawati has condemned the violent protests across the country, including Uttar Pradesh and said that her party is against violence and the party stands with the innocents who are among those arrested. She has also demanded an impartial probe on all the incidents.

Furthermore, Mayawati has also asked UP BSP head Munkad Ali to reach out and offer their condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their dear ones in the protests against the CAA/NRC in the state.

Read: UP govt seals properties of rioters to recover the cost of damage during anti-CAA riots

Earlier on Sunday, in a mega rally in Ramlila Maidan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reassured the Muslim population of the country that the CAA does not concern the citizens of India but it provides citizenship to the persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Slamming the opposition of peddling lies around the enactment of CAA, PM Modi said, “The opposition parties have resorted to spreading lies after the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Congress and its friends, some urban Naxals are spreading rumours that all Muslims will be sent to detention centres. Respect your education, read what is the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC. You are educated. Muslims have nothing to worry about the CAA and NRC.”

