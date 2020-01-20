Amidst the ongoing protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Cabinet Minister for Housing in Maharashtra government, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad today made controversial remarks criticizing the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Registers of Citizens.

#WATCH Jitendra Awhad,NCP in Thane:Main Delhi ke takht se poochta hoon,ab tu maangega mujhse saboot mere deshvasi hone ka?Toh sun,jab tera baap sar jhukakar angrezon ke talwe chaat raha tha,tab mera baap phansi ke takht ko choomke inquilab zindabad ke naare laga raha tha.(18.01) pic.twitter.com/WOwKP167xQ — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2020

Speaking at a gathering in Thane, Awhad slammed the BJP government at the centre for CAA and NRC. “Delhi ke takht se poochta hoon,ab tu maangega mujhse saboot mere deshvasi hone ka?Toh sun,jab tera baap sar jhukakar angrezon ke talwe chaat raha tha,tab mera baap phansi ke takht ko choomke inquilab zindabad ke naare laga raha tha.(I would like to ask the Delhi throne that now you would ask me for proof being a countryman? Listen, when your father was obsequiously licking the British soles, my father embraced the hanging noose while shouting Inquilab Zindabad),” Awhad said.

The not-so-veiled attack against PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah comes after the central government enacted the Citizenship Amendment Act that aims to grant citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who are living in India on or before December 31, 2014.

In addition to this, Awhad also insulted Hindus while appeasing Muslims in his criticism of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Avhad said that Muslims can tell where their ancestors were buried, but Hindus would not be able to tell about any place where their ancestors were cremated. He said, “I want to ask the Hindu brothers who are sitting here, where was the funeral of your ancestors? Muslims can tell where their ancestors’ graves are.”