Monday, January 20, 2020
Home News Reports Muslims know where ancestors are buried, Hindus don't: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad insults Hindus while opposing CAA
News ReportsPolitics

Muslims know where ancestors are buried, Hindus don’t: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad insults Hindus while opposing CAA

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad asserted that Hindus would not be able to tell where their ancestors were cremated but Muslims can point out where their forebears' graves were buried

OpIndia Staff
Muslims know where ancestors are buried, Hindus don't: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad insults Hindus while opposing CAA
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad with erstwhile Hindutva leader and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray
Engagements17

Amidst the ongoing protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Cabinet Minister for Housing in Maharashtra government, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad today made controversial remarks criticizing the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Registers of Citizens.

Speaking at a gathering in Thane, Awhad slammed the BJP government at the centre for CAA and NRC. “Delhi ke takht se poochta hoon,ab tu maangega mujhse saboot mere deshvasi hone ka?Toh sun,jab tera baap sar jhukakar angrezon ke talwe chaat raha tha,tab mera baap phansi ke takht ko choomke inquilab zindabad ke naare laga raha tha.(I would like to ask the Delhi throne that now you would ask me for proof being a countryman? Listen, when your father was obsequiously licking the British soles, my father embraced the hanging noose while shouting Inquilab Zindabad),” Awhad said.

The not-so-veiled attack against PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah comes after the central government enacted the Citizenship Amendment Act that aims to grant citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who are living in India on or before December 31, 2014.

- Ad - - article resumes -

In addition to this, Awhad also insulted Hindus while appeasing Muslims in his criticism of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Avhad said that Muslims can tell where their ancestors were buried, but Hindus would not be able to tell about any place where their ancestors were cremated. He said, “I want to ask the Hindu brothers who are sitting here, where was the funeral of your ancestors? Muslims can tell where their ancestors’ graves are.”

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Muslims know where ancestors are buried, Hindus don’t: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad insults Hindus while opposing CAA

OpIndia Staff -
Muslims know where ancestors are buried, Hindus don't: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad insults Hindus while opposing CAA
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad today made controversial remarks criticizing CAA and NRC, he also insulted Hindus
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

dalit

Dalit youth burnt alive in MP, BJP says Congress shielding accused from ‘minority community’ due to appeasement politics

OpIndia Staff -

Saba Naqvi mirrors Jihadis, insinuates that re-settling Kashmiri Pandits in the valley is a part of the ‘Hinduisation’ project

OpIndia Staff -

As ‘Chhapaak’ flops, Bollywood entertainer Deepika Padukone mocks acid attack victims in a new PR stunt on Tik Tok

OpIndia Staff -
The biggest takeaway from Saif Ali Khan interview on Tanhaji: He doesn't give a damn about politics, he only cares about his career

Biggest takeaway from Saif Ali Khan interview on Tanhaji: He doesn’t give a damn about politics, he only cares about his career

Editorial Desk -

Kanpur horror: Out on bail rape accused Mehboob, Jaamil, and others kill mother of rape victim, video viral

OpIndia Staff -

Sting video exposes propaganda behind Shaheen Bagh protests, organiser Sharjeel Imam from JNU confesses protest was carried out to attract ‘Western media’

OpIndia Staff -
shaahen bagh kashmiri pandits

Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protesters clash with Kashmiri Pandits on the 30th anniversary of the Genocide

OpIndia Staff -
I thought this guy was a villain and talked crap only in movies: Adnan Sami on Raza Murad using him to criticise CAA

I thought this guy was a villain and talked crap only in movies: Adnan Sami on Raza Murad using him to criticise CAA

OpIndia Staff -
ED arrests CC Thampi, through whom not just Robert Vadra but even Rahul Gandhi had a connection with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari: Read details

ED arrests CC Thampi, through whom not just Robert Vadra but even Rahul Gandhi had a connection with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari: Read details

Nupur J Sharma -

Advocate Indira Jaising asks Nirbhaya’s mother to ‘forgive’ her daughter’s rapists like Sonia Gandhi forgave Rajiv Gandhi’s assassins

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

206,098FansLike
222,327FollowersFollow
159,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com