Sunday, January 19, 2020
Rajasthan: Pakistani immigrant Neeta Kanwar who was granted citizenship in September elected Sarpanch in Tonk

Neeta Kanwar was born in Sindh, Pakistan but later moved to India with her mother and sister to pursue higher education. She was granted Indian citizenship in September 2019

Neets Kanwar garlanded by people (Photo Credits: Patrika)
Pakistan-born Neeta Kanwar, who had been granted Indian Citizenship in September 2019, has been elected the village head (Sarpanch) of Natwada, Tonk. She recently made headlines after she decided to contest the polls held on Friday. The results were declared the same day.

A report by Hindustan Times states that Kanwar has defeated her opponent Sonu Devi by 362 votes. A total of 2,494 votes were polled and 1,073 votes were cast in Kanwar’s favour. Following her victory, an elated Kanwar thanked the people and vowed to work with honesty.  She is now hailed as ‘Kanwrani Saab’ in her village.

Neeta Kanwar was born in Sindh, Pakistan but later moved to India with her mother and sister to pursue higher education. Her father and brother who are farmers decided to stay back in Pakistan. She graduated with a BA degree in 2005 from Ajmer’s Sophia College. She was married in 2011 and has two kids.

Read- While Congress party keeps protesting against CAA, Congress govt in Rajasthan gives land at half prices to Pakistani migrants in the state

Her father-in-law, Thakur Laxman Singh Karan, had been a three-time Saprach. Soon after the seat was reserved for general category women, he insisted Kanwar contest the polls.

As reported earlier, Neeta Kanwar wants to ensure better healthcare and financial independence for women. This story comes to light at a time when the country is witnessing vicious protests against the Citizenship Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC), and National Population Register (NPR).

