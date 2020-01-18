Pakistan-born Neeta Kanwar, who had been granted Indian Citizenship in September 2019, has been elected the village head (Sarpanch) of Natwada, Tonk. She recently made headlines after she decided to contest the polls held on Friday. The results were declared the same day.

Tonk: Neeta Sodha, an immigrant from Pakistan who was recently given Indian citizenship is contesting panchayat elections in Natwara, says,”I came to India 18 yrs back but I was given nationality just 4 months ago. My father-in-law guides me in my political journey.” #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/BUGeZmrixq — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2020

A report by Hindustan Times states that Kanwar has defeated her opponent Sonu Devi by 362 votes. A total of 2,494 votes were polled and 1,073 votes were cast in Kanwar’s favour. Following her victory, an elated Kanwar thanked the people and vowed to work with honesty. She is now hailed as ‘Kanwrani Saab’ in her village.

Neeta Kanwar was born in Sindh, Pakistan but later moved to India with her mother and sister to pursue higher education. Her father and brother who are farmers decided to stay back in Pakistan. She graduated with a BA degree in 2005 from Ajmer’s Sophia College. She was married in 2011 and has two kids.

Her father-in-law, Thakur Laxman Singh Karan, had been a three-time Saprach. Soon after the seat was reserved for general category women, he insisted Kanwar contest the polls.

As reported earlier, Neeta Kanwar wants to ensure better healthcare and financial independence for women. This story comes to light at a time when the country is witnessing vicious protests against the Citizenship Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC), and National Population Register (NPR).